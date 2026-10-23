Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Defends Father Thomas Markle Sr. Amid Reported Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation: 'No Merit'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, is speaking out in defense of their father, Thomas Markle Sr., amid a reported investigation into alleged child sexual abuse material.
Samantha has questioned the accusations made by her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., who reportedly found the material at their father’s home in the Philippines and contacted authorities. She claims her brother has no solid evidence tying their father to the content and accuses him of making the claims for financial gain and out of resentment.
“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him,” she told a publication on Thursday, October 22.
Samantha Questioned Her Brother’s Allegations
Samantha also alleged that the accusations surfaced after their father stopped giving Thomas Jr. money. She claimed her brother had relied on their father financially for years and was now trying to profit from the situation.
“My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media,” the 61-year-old claimed.
“There is no proof my dad downloaded any images. Those computers were out of his possession for two years. That leaves a lot of room for tampering. These are unsubstantiated allegations. Anyone could have been in contact with those computers over a couple of years. Dad was in a rehabilitation facility and did not have access to those computers,” she concluded.
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Thomas Jr. Reportedly Found Hundreds of Images
As OK! previously reported, Thomas Jr., 60, told police he discovered "hundreds, if not thousands" of images, according to a October 22 report. He claimed the material was left behind after their father had to leave the Philippines in May following a stroke.
Authorities are reportedly investigating Thomas Sr. and preparing to seize evidence.
"An FBI agent has already requested the contact details of investigators leading the case in the Philippines," a source close to the investigation said. "Thomas Markle Sr. is a U.S. citizen; he is currently living in the U.S. and may be linked to alleged offenses committed on U.S. soil."
The reported investigation has also created a serious rift between Thomas Jr. and their father. In a statement, Thomas Jr. described his reaction to the alleged discovery and explained why he contacted authorities.
Thomas Jr. Said He Will No Longer Support His Father
Thomas Jr. said he was "horrified" by what he allegedly found and insisted that reporting it was the only option he felt he had.
"I had no option but to report my dad,” he said.
He also made it clear that his relationship with Thomas Sr. had changed following the incident.
"I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now," he continued. "I won't speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him."
Thomas Jr. reportedly came across the material while searching for a cellphone intended for a relative. He alleged that he then saw an explicit video involving girls who appeared to be around 10 or 11 years old.
"What I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me and I didn’t know what to do," he reportedly told a friend. "I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry and disgusted — and realized I had to report him."