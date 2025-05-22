Meghan Markle 'Jealous' Over Lauren Sánchez's Success Amid Podcast Struggles: 'She's Not Happy About Her Lack of Appeal'
Meghan Markle has been known to think highly of herself — after all, she is married to Prince Harry. However, an insider revealed the Duchess of Sussex has slipped into a state of envy over Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.
When Meghan left the British monarchy with her husband in 2020 to move to a secluded lifestyle in California, she risked losing the recognition that comes with being part of the royal family.
Why Is Meghan Markle 'Jealous' of Lauren Sánchez?
Though she’s tried to leverage her name among Hollywood insiders, Meghan has failed to gain prominence in the new life she leads.
While she’s launched her As Ever brand, filmed the With Love, Meghan Netflix series and launched multiple podcasts, the former royal reportedly feels at a loss with where her "fame" landed her.
According to a source, Meghan is “consumed with jealousy” toward Sánchez, who is engaged to one of the richest men in the world and thriving as a socialite.
Meghan Markle's Reputation Continues to Ruin Her Career
“Lauren is everything Meghan thought she’d become,” the insider suggested to a news outlet. “Instead, Meghan’s peddling preserves while Lauren’s draped in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet.”
“Meghan has a podcast that fizzled, a jam label and a reputation for burning bridges,” the insider noted of the former actress' lack of continued success.
Despite the Duchess of Sussex’s efforts to land powerful guests on her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast, launched in April, the source claimed women have given Meghan the cold shoulder.
Meghan Markle's Lack of Podcast Success Is 'Raising Eyebrows'
“She’s dialed all the big names, but no one’s picked up. And the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows,” the source said.
“I mean, she lives in California, and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez. There’s no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber,” they added.
“And when you’re pitching female empowerment, that’s a problem!” the insider emphasized. “It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She’s not happy about her lack of appeal.”
Sánchez worked in journalism before meeting her soon-to-be billionaire husband in the mid-2010s.
Though the Duchess likely thought she would have been rubbing elbows with the richest influencers for the rest of her life, her and Harry’s decision to leave the royal family seemingly left her blacklisted, unlike Sánchez, who just flew to space in one of the only all-female missions.