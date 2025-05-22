Meghan Markle 'Jealous' Over Lauren Sánchez's Success Amid Podcast Struggles: 'She's Not Happy About Her Lack of Appeal'

Meghan Markle has been known to think highly of herself — after all, she is married to Prince Harry. However, an insider revealed the Duchess of Sussex has slipped into a state of envy over Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.

When Meghan left the British monarchy with her husband in 2020 to move to a secluded lifestyle in California, she risked losing the recognition that comes with being part of the royal family.