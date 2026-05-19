Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry in PDA-Packed Snap as Couple Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Photos

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Eight years later and the Sussexes are still more in love than ever! Meghan Markle celebrated the eighth anniversary of her wedding to Prince Harry on Tuesday, May 19, alongside their kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

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Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet kiss on their anniversary.

Meghan, 44, first shared glimpses of her anniversary celebration on her Instagram Stories alongside Harry, 41, and their children. On her Stories, she shared a cute video of one of her little ones singing while Harry brought in a cake with candles in honor of the anniversary. The tot urged their mom to blow out the candles on the white frosting-covered dessert. Another photo on her account saw the couple smooching in front of the delicious-looking lemon elderflower cake.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tied the Knot in May 2018

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their eighth anniversary on May 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of their loved ones. The As Ever founder also shared a slew of sweet never-before-seen snapshots from the nuptials on her Instagram feed. Some romantic snapshots featured Meghan and Harry waiting in the ornate chapel alongside their bridal party and the archbishop. Another shot had the couple posing at the palace next to a grand statue of a general on a horse.

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Meghan Markle Sported 2 Gowns for Her Big Day

Source: MEGA The couple's wedding was reportedly watched by over 1.9 billion people worldwide..

One black-and-white photo in the gallery was of the packed church of wedding guests watching the ceremony. Elton John even made an appearance in the post, as he famously performed at the event. In another series of photos, Meghan shared a peek of her wedding reception. The shots featured the Invictus Games founder and the former actress dancing together at the nighttime event in front of their friends and family. Meghan changed into her iconic halter top Stella McCartney evening gown from her long-sleeved Givenchy wedding dress she donned earlier that day for the afterparty.

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Duke and Duchess of Sussex Left Royal Family in January 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family two years after their wedding.

Some of the other images in the Instagram album saw Meghan playfully kissing Harry and making funny faces to the camera. Meghan and Harry met in mid-2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. The duo decided to step back as senior members of The Firm in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., later that same year.

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One Royal Photographer Called the Wedding Day 'Miserable'

Source: MEGA One photographer was unhappy while shooting the nuptials.