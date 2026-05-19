Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry in PDA-Packed Snap as Couple Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Photos
May 19 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Eight years later and the Sussexes are still more in love than ever!
Meghan Markle celebrated the eighth anniversary of her wedding to Prince Harry on Tuesday, May 19, alongside their kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
Meghan, 44, first shared glimpses of her anniversary celebration on her Instagram Stories alongside Harry, 41, and their children.
On her Stories, she shared a cute video of one of her little ones singing while Harry brought in a cake with candles in honor of the anniversary. The tot urged their mom to blow out the candles on the white frosting-covered dessert.
Another photo on her account saw the couple smooching in front of the delicious-looking lemon elderflower cake.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tied the Knot in May 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of their loved ones.
The As Ever founder also shared a slew of sweet never-before-seen snapshots from the nuptials on her Instagram feed.
Some romantic snapshots featured Meghan and Harry waiting in the ornate chapel alongside their bridal party and the archbishop. Another shot had the couple posing at the palace next to a grand statue of a general on a horse.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan Markle Sported 2 Gowns for Her Big Day
One black-and-white photo in the gallery was of the packed church of wedding guests watching the ceremony.
Elton John even made an appearance in the post, as he famously performed at the event. In another series of photos, Meghan shared a peek of her wedding reception.
The shots featured the Invictus Games founder and the former actress dancing together at the nighttime event in front of their friends and family.
Meghan changed into her iconic halter top Stella McCartney evening gown from her long-sleeved Givenchy wedding dress she donned earlier that day for the afterparty.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Left Royal Family in January 2020
Some of the other images in the Instagram album saw Meghan playfully kissing Harry and making funny faces to the camera.
Meghan and Harry met in mid-2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. The duo decided to step back as senior members of The Firm in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., later that same year.
One Royal Photographer Called the Wedding Day 'Miserable'
Despite the happy day for Meghan and Harry, shooting the wedding was apparently a nightmare for one cameraman.
"I was there I hated the day, it was a miserable day," photographer Arthur Edwards told Daily Express in 2024. "I can tell you now it was the worst royal engagement I ever did, the worst royal wedding I ever did because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible."
"Everything was done on long lenses. It was hopeless. And when they went past in the carriage, they turned away from me," he went on.
The wedding was reportedly watched by 1.9 billion people worldwide at the time.