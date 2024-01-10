Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Forced to Return Almost $9 Million Worth of Wedding Gifts Due to Royal Protocol
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their dream wedding in 2018, the pair were forced to return $8.9 million worth of gifts.
“The reason for this was because palace aides wanted to prevent people and companies from using the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex for publicity,” an outlet reported. “It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan had to return £7 million (almost $9 million USD) in wedding gifts for that very reason.”
The Sussexes were unable to accept the pricey offerings, but the policy was applied to all royals.
“The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by members of the royal family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the member of the royal family under any obligation to the donor,” official guidelines read.
The pair didn't accept the goodies, but they did ask attendees to donate to charities such as HIVA, Crisis, Myna Mahalia Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation U.K.
At their reception, the Suits star gave an emotional speech celebrating their union, which was featured in Harry & Meghan.
“Onto the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while,” Meghan said. “But mostly, I wanted to share a story. A story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairytale.”
The Sussexes' courtship is often compared to a Disney film, and the Suits star acknowledged the fable-like nature of their bond.
“Once upon a time there was a girl from L.A. — some people called her an actress. And there was a boy from London — some people called him a prince," Meghan continued. "All of those people didn’t fully get it because this is the love story of a boy and girl who were meant to be together.”
“I appreciate, respect and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever," she concluded. "So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins and the everlasting knowing that above all, love wins.”
Years after saying "I do," Meghan revealed that her romance with Harry inspires her creatively.
"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding," she told Variety. "People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment."
"And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there," she gushed.
The Mirror reported on the Sussexes' wedding.