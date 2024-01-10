Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Forced to Return Almost $9 Million Worth of Wedding Gifts Due to Royal Protocol

“The reason for this was because palace aides wanted to prevent people and companies from using the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex for publicity,” an outlet reported. “It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan had to return £7 million (almost $9 million USD) in wedding gifts for that very reason.”

The Sussexes were unable to accept the pricey offerings, but the policy was applied to all royals.

“The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by members of the royal family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the member of the royal family under any obligation to the donor,” official guidelines read.