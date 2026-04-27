Meghan Markle Shares Cryptic Message 6 Years After Her and Prince Harry's Royal Exit: 'Your Confidence Took Hits It Has No Business Taking'

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Meghan Markle shared a cryptic quote about confidence on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, six years after she and husband Prince Harry made the shocking decision to leave the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a message online about being a Leo and how the date April 25 is significant for the zodiac sign.

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Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex felt 'bullied and attacked' over the last decade.

Meghan, who was born on August 4, posted: "Your confidence took hits it has no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth: April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to exist without fighting for it." She then added an Instagram reel featuring two men dancing to Celine Dion’s song "That’s the Way It Is."

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Meghan Markle's Post Pointed to Ending a Strenuous '7-Year-Cycle'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in January 2020.

The caption read: “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25th.” According to astrology, the spring date is important because it's when the planet Uranus leaves Taurus and moves into Gemini. "This is the end of a seven-year-cycle of radical change for these signs. You will finally settle into the version of who you became through all this change," Meghan's reel noted. "It’s been unsettling and I’m sure that what you valued in 2019 is not what you value now. Or at least it looks a lot different."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Struggled With Being Senior Members of the Royal Family

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018.

Harry, 41, and Meghan made their decision to take a step back as senior members of The Firm in January 2020, and they soon moved to Montecito, Calif. Since they departed, the couple immersed themselves in a series of Hollywood business ventures such as their various Netflix shows, the Suits star's As Ever lifestyle brand and the mom-of-two's canceled "Archetypes" podcast. In 2021, the pair famously spoke up in a bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, where they discussed their struggles as members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex Was 'Bullied and Attacked' for 10 Years

Source: MEGA The couple flew to Australia earlier this month for a four-day tour.