'Smells Like Desperation': Meghan Markle Accused of 'Love Bombing' Prince Harry After Sharing 'Foxy' Video of Him Surfing
Meghan Markle was accused of “love bombing” her husband, Prince Harry, after she randomly shared a video of him surfing. The Duchess of Sussex captioned her Instagram post with a fox emoji, referring to his devilish looks, but critics aren’t buying into her infatuation.
In the 18-second video, Harry could be seen trailing behind a jet ski as he rode the waves on his surfboard. The prince pulled out some impressively professional moves, indicating he has practiced the craft for some time.
'Smells Like Desperation!'
In addition to writing, “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message,” in her caption, Meghan set the video to the tune of “Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa.
As the video made its rounds on social media, X users quickly called out the Suits actress for trying to prove she's head over heels for her husband.
“Smells like desperation!” exclaimed one person.
“Gonna be honest, I don’t know how much more secondhand embarrassment I can take,” said another.
“She’s trying too hard and is a laughing stock,” quipped a third.
Meghan Markle Is 'Trolling Herself at This Point'
One critic felt Meghan’s video was overly “cringe,” as they claimed she was “trolling herself at this point,” while another found the clip and its caption so weird that they thought it was a “joke.” One critic even said they “doubted” Meghan felt true love for Harry, as people have accused her of marrying the redhead for status.
'She's Still Not Defending Her Husband'
Some observers remarked about Meghan being ridiculed for the lack of public support she has given Harry amid his ongoing feud with his family, much of which is due to the pair moving to the United States instead of continuing to work as members of the British monarchy.
“She’s been criticized for not supporting him. I guess that’s her idea of emotional support,” wrote one critic.
“She is still not defending her husband when he gets attacked,” added another.
Meghan Markle Accused of 'Outing' Prince Harry in Calculated Reveal of Their Romance
Ever since Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public knowledge in October 2016, the couple has been accused of having fraudulent chemistry.
As OK! reported, royal insider Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, detailed in his book how the Duchess of Sussex carefully orchestrated the reveal of her romance with Harry.
“Most at the party were in no doubt that Meghan was ‘outing’ Harry,” the author explained of why Meghan brought Harry to the event at the time. “For her own good reasons, she wanted the relationship to be publicized. In media hype, some would call it the ‘Greatest Story since the Abdication.’”