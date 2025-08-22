or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Meghan Markle
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Smells Like Desperation': Meghan Markle Accused of 'Love Bombing' Prince Harry After Sharing 'Foxy' Video of Him Surfing

photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't catch a break!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle was accused of “love bombing” her husband, Prince Harry, after she randomly shared a video of him surfing. The Duchess of Sussex captioned her Instagram post with a fox emoji, referring to his devilish looks, but critics aren’t buying into her infatuation.

In the 18-second video, Harry could be seen trailing behind a jet ski as he rode the waves on his surfboard. The prince pulled out some impressively professional moves, indicating he has practiced the craft for some time.

Article continues below advertisement

'Smells Like Desperation!'

In addition to writing, “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message,” in her caption, Meghan set the video to the tune of “Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa.

As the video made its rounds on social media, X users quickly called out the Suits actress for trying to prove she's head over heels for her husband.

“Smells like desperation!” exclaimed one person.

“Gonna be honest, I don’t know how much more secondhand embarrassment I can take,” said another.

“She’s trying too hard and is a laughing stock,” quipped a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Is 'Trolling Herself at This Point'

photo of Critics 'doubt' Meghan Markle is in love with Prince Harry
Source: mega

Critics 'doubt' Meghan Markle is in love with Prince Harry.

One critic felt Meghan’s video was overly “cringe,” as they claimed she was “trolling herself at this point,” while another found the clip and its caption so weird that they thought it was a “joke.” One critic even said they “doubted” Meghan felt true love for Harry, as people have accused her of marrying the redhead for status.

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for five years
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for five years.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Still Not Defending Her Husband'

photo of Critics felt Meghan Markle should defend her husband instead of fawn over him
Source: mega

Critics felt Meghan Markle should defend her husband instead of fawn over him.

Some observers remarked about Meghan being ridiculed for the lack of public support she has given Harry amid his ongoing feud with his family, much of which is due to the pair moving to the United States instead of continuing to work as members of the British monarchy.

“She’s been criticized for not supporting him. I guess that’s her idea of emotional support,” wrote one critic.

“She is still not defending her husband when he gets attacked,” added another.

Meghan Markle Accused of 'Outing' Prince Harry in Calculated Reveal of Their Romance

photo of Royal author Tom Bower claimed Meghan Markle 'outed' Prince Harry for striking up a romance with her
Source: mega

Royal author Tom Bower claimed Meghan Markle 'outed' Prince Harry for striking up a romance with her.

Ever since Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public knowledge in October 2016, the couple has been accused of having fraudulent chemistry.

As OK! reported, royal insider Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, detailed in his book how the Duchess of Sussex carefully orchestrated the reveal of her romance with Harry.

“Most at the party were in no doubt that Meghan was ‘outing’ Harry,” the author explained of why Meghan brought Harry to the event at the time. “For her own good reasons, she wanted the relationship to be publicized. In media hype, some would call it the ‘Greatest Story since the Abdication.’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.