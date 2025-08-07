Prince Harry and Prince William Refuse to Sit or Take Photos Together at Cousin's Upcoming Wedding, Insiders Claim Amid Their 'Active' Feud
Prince William and Prince Harry are both expected to attend their cousin Peter Phillips' future nuptials after he announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling on August 1. However, the estranged brothers won't be spending any time together at the shindig, as a senior palace staffer revealed, "The feud is still active and raw."
"They made it clear: no photos, no interactions, and absolutely no sitting next to one another," the source said of the siblings' demands.
One insider claimed William's team wants to ensure he has a prime spot at the celebration, gossip columnist Rob Shuter revealed on his Substack.
"They insisted his seat reflect his future role as king. And that means Harry’s position must be visibly beneath his," the source explained. "They don’t even try to hide the hierarchy anymore."
The Siblings Aren't Interested in 'Pretending' to Play Nice
Meanwhile, a source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed he wants to arrive at a different time than his older brother and refuses to appear in any family photos with him.
"He doesn’t want to be part of some fake PR reunion," the source stated. "He’s not interested in pretending things are fine when they’re not."
"They’ll be in the same room — but not in the same frame. No speeches, no toasts, no warm moments. Just frost," said an additional source.
The royals' cousin isn't happy that there's already drama brewing.
"He wanted a day of celebration, not tension. But instead, everyone’s walking on eggshells," a friend of the groom spilled.
Prince Harry Will Have No Role in Prince William's Monarchy
As OK! reported, the father-of-three has "already made the call" that Harry will "have zero role, zero title, and zero place in the new monarchy" when he becomes king.
"This isn’t up for debate," the source noted.
"Harry’s future in the U.K. is over. He’s not just being sidelined — he’s being cut out entirely," the insider stated. "He’ll be persona non grata. There’s no seat at the table. Not now. Not ever."
Prince William Was 'Deeply Hurt' by 'Spare'
The siblings' relationship began to crumble after Harry and wife Meghan Markle fled the U.K. and moved to America in 2020, but things exploded after Harry released his memoir Spare, in which he shaded his brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told a news outlet that the Prince of Wales was "deeply hurt" by the things Harry said in the book.
"His pain doesn’t come from personal insults or headlines. It comes from his instinct to protect the woman he loves. But what cuts the deepest is Harry’s treatment of Catherine," she explained. "She’s always loved him, always treated him like a little brother. That’s the betrayal William won’t forget… But Harry never seems to think about the consequences."