ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry and Prince William Refuse to Sit or Take Photos Together at Cousin's Upcoming Wedding, Insiders Claim Amid Their 'Active' Feud Source: mega The brothers are still at war. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 7 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Prince Harry are both expected to attend their cousin Peter Phillips' future nuptials after he announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling on August 1. However, the estranged brothers won't be spending any time together at the shindig, as a senior palace staffer revealed, "The feud is still active and raw."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Prince William and Prince Harry refuse to have any interaction at their cousin's upcoming wedding, sources claimed.

"They made it clear: no photos, no interactions, and absolutely no sitting next to one another," the source said of the siblings' demands. One insider claimed William's team wants to ensure he has a prime spot at the celebration, gossip columnist Rob Shuter revealed on his Substack. "They insisted his seat reflect his future role as king. And that means Harry’s position must be visibly beneath his," the source explained. "They don’t even try to hide the hierarchy anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

The Siblings Aren't Interested in 'Pretending' to Play Nice

Source: mega Peter Phillips announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling on August 1.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed he wants to arrive at a different time than his older brother and refuses to appear in any family photos with him. "He doesn’t want to be part of some fake PR reunion," the source stated. "He’s not interested in pretending things are fine when they’re not." "They’ll be in the same room — but not in the same frame. No speeches, no toasts, no warm moments. Just frost," said an additional source. The royals' cousin isn't happy that there's already drama brewing. "He wanted a day of celebration, not tension. But instead, everyone’s walking on eggshells," a friend of the groom spilled.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Will Have No Role in Prince William's Monarchy

Source: mega When William becomes king, he will allegedly ensure Prince Harry has 'zero role' in the monarchy.

As OK! reported, the father-of-three has "already made the call" that Harry will "have zero role, zero title, and zero place in the new monarchy" when he becomes king. "This isn’t up for debate," the source noted. "Harry’s future in the U.K. is over. He’s not just being sidelined — he’s being cut out entirely," the insider stated. "He’ll be persona non grata. There’s no seat at the table. Not now. Not ever."

Prince William Was 'Deeply Hurt' by 'Spare'

Source: mega Prince William was 'deeply hurt' by the things Prince Harry said about Kate Middleton in 'Spare.'