EXCLUSIVE The 'Grinch of Montecito'! Meghan Markle Mocked for Plotting to Steal Christmas From Kate Middleton — In Diva Duchess' 'Cattiest Move Yet' Source: MEGA;NETFLIX Meghan Markle has been accused of stealing Christmas from Kate Middleton, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 28 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is being branded the "Grinch of Montecito" by insiders who claim her glossy new Christmas video is a calculated attempt to overshadow Kate Middleton, and her much-loved annual carol service. Sources tell OK! the Duchess of Sussex's move has reignited one of the royal family's frostiest feuds just weeks before the holidays. The dispute centers on Kate's traditional Together at Christmas event, now in its fifth year and set to take place on December 5 at Westminster Abbey.

Kate, 43, is set to host a celebration themed around "love in all its forms," with readings from Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham and Chiwetel Ejiofor and a performance by Bastille's Dan Smith. Her star-studded service, filmed for U.K. channels ITV1 and ITVX, has become a signature moment in the royal calendar, highlighting stories of compassion, community and connection. With the backing of The Royal Foundation, it brings together volunteers, caregivers and community leaders in an effort to spotlight the power of togetherness.

But in California, Meghan has now released a polished trailer for her Netflix special With, Love Meghan on the evening of November 19 – just moments before Prince William and Kate appeared at the Royal Variety Performance back in Britain. In the teaser, the Duchess kissed her husband, Prince Harry, 41, decorated cookies with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 – and proclaimed, "I love the holiday season," while popping a bottle of champagne. Insiders say the timing was no coincidence. A source said: "This is by far Meghan's first big swing at trying to eclipse Catherine's Christmas moment, and everyone sees what she's doing." Another insider echoed that sentiment, saying: "She wants her special to land before Catherine's service takes over the headlines. People here are joking she's trying to snatch Christmas right out of Catherine's hands, just like the Grinch did to The Whos in Whosville." Several sources described her as "laser-focused" on the rollout of her Goop-style As Ever brand's holiday products, which appear prominently in the Netflix trailer.

One source said: "She's trying to grow her lifestyle brand, and Christmas is a prime moment. But the way she's pushing it has definitely caused some side-eye – it comes off as intentionally provocative to Kate, and people around the Princess of Wales are saying it is her cattiest move yet in her long-running feud with Catherine." The backlash, however, has not slowed the Sussexes' creative output. The Christmas edition of With, Love Meghan was filmed in an $8 million farmhouse near Meghan and Harry's Montecito mansion, and features appearances from Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Lindsay Roth. While the main series has struggled to find a large audience on Netflix, Meghan is continuing her relentless positioning of herself as a host, tastemaker and holiday expert.

