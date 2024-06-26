Meghan Markle Is Struggling With 'Managing' Her $14 Million California Mansion

The couple's U.S. home isn't the only thing the Duchess of Sussex is focused on, as the former actress is slowly rolling out her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. OK! previously reported biographer Angela Levin speculated that the mom-of-two is adjusting to entrepreneurship.

"She is very upset about what is happening with this American Orchard Rivera, [and] she is not happy about how it has been received. The jam was a bit of a laughing stock, she sent it off to about fifty friends and only a few replied," Levin told GB News.

"Everyone said that she is in a jam. It is not moving forward. She has had a lot of trouble finding a CEO to run it for her and she is having a lot of trouble finding a chef. Some of them have gone along to see how it is but they say she is so meticulous about everything," she continued. “She's so demanding and they don't really want that. These are chefs who have good jobs, and they're not people who are learning."