Meghan Markle Has 'No Communication' With King Charles and Queen Camilla Amid Royal Feud
Meghan Markle hasn't returned to the U.K. since 2022, and she appears to still be on the outs with her famous in-laws four years after "Megxit.''
According to a source, Meghan has "no communication" with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Despite Meghan's fractured ties with the royals, Kate Middleton could contact the Duchess of Sussex for the holiday season. OK! previously reported that the Princess of Wales' cancer battle might have given her a change of heart.
"I believe that Catherine will reach out to Harry and Meghan and wish them a Happy Christmas, and I think Harry and Meghan themselves will possibly reach out," former royal butler Grant Harrold said. "The thing about Christmas is that it’s all about goodwill to others, letting bygones be bygones, forgetting the past, moving into the New Year."
"So if there's any point in the year that the families are going to communicate or touch base, it’s going to be over Christmas — there's something magical about Christmas that gets families back together," he continued.
In Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries Harry & Meghan, the former branded Kate as rigid.
“Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry, he’s said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative," biographer Katie Nicholl said in an interview. “I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.”
Meghan and Harry publicly supported Kate after she announced she was battling cancer, but the trio hasn't publicly reunited since 2022.
“Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it’s quite early," Nicholl continued. “But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short."
It's unclear if the duchess and Kate will break bread, but the princess' health woes might push the royal wives to reunite.
“It’s far too short for rifts and family feuds," Nicholl explained. “And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift, because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity."
Meghan described why it was tough for her to bond with Kate during the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits alum recalled when discussing their first time meeting. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan added.
