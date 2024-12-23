Meghan Markle Has 'No Communication' With King Charles and Queen Camilla Amid Royal Feud

Despite Meghan's fractured ties with the royals, Kate Middleton could contact the Duchess of Sussex for the holiday season. OK! previously reported that the Princess of Wales' cancer battle might have given her a change of heart.

"I believe that Catherine will reach out to Harry and Meghan and wish them a Happy Christmas, and I think Harry and Meghan themselves will possibly reach out," former royal butler Grant Harrold said. "The thing about Christmas is that it’s all about goodwill to others, letting bygones be bygones, forgetting the past, moving into the New Year."

"So if there's any point in the year that the families are going to communicate or touch base, it’s going to be over Christmas — there's something magical about Christmas that gets families back together," he continued.