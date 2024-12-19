or
Kate Middleton Could 'Reach Out' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Christmas Despite Their Yearlong Feud

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry painted Kate Middleton and Prince William as cold in their various tell-all projects.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't included in the royal family's Christmas plans, but Kate Middleton could decide to contact the duo despite their ongoing feud.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle struggled to develop a friendship during the Duchess of Sussex's time in the U.K.

"I believe that Catherine will reach out to Harry and Meghan and wish them a Happy Christmas, and I think Harry and Meghan themselves will possibly reach out," former royal butler Grant Harrold told the outlet. "The thing about Christmas is that it’s all about goodwill to others, letting bygones be bygones, forgetting the past, moving into the New Year."

"So if there's any point in the year that the families are going to communicate or touch base, it’s going to be over Christmas — there's something magical about Christmas that gets families back together," he continued.

OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis might have changed her perspective on her relationship with the Sussexes.

“Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry, he’s said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative," biographer Katie Nicholl said in an interview. “I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.”

“Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it’s quite early," Nicholl continued. “But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Kate took an extended break from her role to prioritize her health, and the Sussexes publicly supported the future queen when she first announced she was undergoing cancer treatment.

“It’s far too short for rifts and family feuds," Nicholl explained. “And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift, because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton returned to royal duties in June after battling cancer and announcing in September that she is cancer-free.

The Sussexes are expected to spend the end of the year in California instead of the U.K., as they weren't invited to Sandringham for the official festivities.

“We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won’t have been a part of," Nicholl shared.

“I do think it's important," the author continued. "It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you’re talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what’s going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hasn't returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.

Throughout Kate's royal career, she has been seen as a peacemaker within the unit.

“I think she’s also someone who’s always led by example, in that sort of way of being a role model," Nicholl explained.

“I think and I was talking to sources close to the Princess and to William, who said ‘never give up hope, there’s always a chance,' but of course, it’s always in the timing," she concluded.

Harrold spoke to GB News.

