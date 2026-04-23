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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Branded 'Duke and Duchess of the Dollar' by Shady Critics After Big Payday Abroad

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given new nicknames after reportedly earning $10 million overseas.

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April 23 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were branded with shady new nicknames following a hefty payday abroad.

The couple, who married in 2018, were dubbed the "Duke and Duchess of the Dollar" after an overseas visit to Australia many referred to as "Meghan's business trip" and the "Great Sussexes' misery tour," a news outlet reported on Wednesday, April 22.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Their Fair Share of Critics

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Australia on April 14.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Australia on April 14.

The four-day trip kicked off on Tuesday, April 14, in Melbourne, Australia. The pair made several stops, including the Royal Children’s Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, with the Suits actress also making an appearance at the McAuley Community Services for Women.

The couple was estimated to earn at least $10 million through their various brand deals and speaking engagements.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Expected to Make $10 Million in Australia

Photo of Experts estimated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would earn $10 million during their trip in Australia.
Source: MEGA

Experts estimated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would earn $10 million during their trip in Australia.

“Meghan and Harry could make money from audience aggregation, premium access, brand leverage,” Managing Partner of Exit Wealth Advisors, Ted Jenkin, told a news outlet on April 15. “All totaled, this tour could fetch $10 million or more for Meghan and Harry. Anytime these two get in the public eye, it usually follows with a flowing cash register.”

The former royals were expected to earn $2 million from speaking engagements and appearances, $3.5 million from sponsorships and brand deals, and $4.5 million from media and content value, according to Jenkin.

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Meghan Markle Headlining Luxe VIP Package

Photo of Meghan Markle will be reportedly be taking photos with fans at a podcast retreat.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will be reportedly be taking photos with fans at a podcast retreat.

The Deal or No Deal alum is reportedly taking part in a "Girls' Weekend" hosted by the "Her Best Life" podcast.

The standard package starts at $2,699, and for an additional $500, fans will be treated to a “group table photo with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

The event features therapy sessions with Dr. Justine Corry, yoga, meditation and sound healing experiences, as well as a gala dinner.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Australia Trip Caused Backlash

Photo of Australian officials confirmed that additional security would be provided to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Australian officials confirmed additional security would be provided to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Though the visit was described as "privately funded," it was their first trip since their high-profile 2018 royal tour, and it quickly sparked backlash, with more than 46,000 signatures collected after Australian officials confirmed they would be providing extra security for Harry and Meghan.

"There is a fee structure for police support in Victoria, but if Harry and Meghan want any goodwill, they will pay for it in full," Australian MP David Limbrick, who represents the South Eastern Metropolitan Region in Victoria's Legislative Council, told reporters one day before the couple's arrival.

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