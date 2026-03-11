or
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'How Embarrassing!': Meghan Markle Skewered for Charging Over $2K for Upcoming Australia Meet and Greet

image of meghan Markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was slammed for charging thousands of dollars for her upcoming meet and greet on her Australia tour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Is Meghan Markle in need of some money?

The duchess, who is heading Down Under to Australia next month for her tour alongside Prince Harry, got flak for charging fans over $2,200 to take pictures with her.

image of meghan Markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to Australia next month.

Meghan is hosting a “Girls’ Weekend” retreat at Sydney's InterContinental Hotel between April 17 and April 19.

The Suits star will be speaking at a gala dinner, with VIP ticket holders also scoring front seats and a chance to be in a group photo with her.

When the news went viral, people couldn't help but roll their eyes at the idea.

Fans Slammed Meghan Markle's Pricey Retreat

image of meghan Markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Fans slammed the As Ever founder's expensive retreat.

"Rent-a-royal. How embarrassing!" one user on X joked. "Who’s going to pay to speak with this grifter, honestly?" another slammed.

"Sounds far worse than any hell I could ever imagine," someone interjected. "Who would pay for that s--- willingly?"

"A woman who tears other women down is going to headline a retreat for empowering women. How disappointing. If you really want to elevate women, don’t use Meghan Markle. The only thing she elevates is shortbread with dried flower sprinkles," a person wrote.

Source: @MotherOfAKing12/X
MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ended Their Contract With Netflix

image of meghan Markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Users on social media claimed the Sussexes are 'broke.'

Others quipped that Meghan and Harry, 41, are "going broke" and are "grifters."

The news of Meghan's tour comes amid reports that the Sussexes parted ways with Netflix. The streamer pulled out as an investor in her As Ever lifestyle brand and canceled her With Love, Meghan docuseries.

Netflix was reportedly not impressed with Meghan's content before they axed her show, a source told Daily Mail on March 10.

As Ever Was Launched in April 2025

image of meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

As Ever was canceled by Netflix after two seasons.

“They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand – so when they were looking to create As Ever areas in Netflix House there was no appetite for it,” a source said. “It just didn’t fit with Squid Game or Stranger Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped.”

However, despite the cancelation, Meghan is excited to take “complete control” of her brand and wants the company to go “global.”

The former actress launched As Ever in April 2025, where she began selling jams, candles, honey, teas and other household items. In her Netflix series, Meghan was seen whipping up delicious recipes and dishes with a slew of celebrity friends and chefs.

