'How Embarrassing!': Meghan Markle Skewered for Charging Over $2K for Upcoming Australia Meet and Greet

Is Meghan Markle in need of some money? The duchess, who is heading Down Under to Australia next month for her tour alongside Prince Harry, got flak for charging fans over $2,200 to take pictures with her.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to Australia next month.

Meghan is hosting a “Girls’ Weekend” retreat at Sydney's InterContinental Hotel between April 17 and April 19. The Suits star will be speaking at a gala dinner, with VIP ticket holders also scoring front seats and a chance to be in a group photo with her. When the news went viral, people couldn't help but roll their eyes at the idea.

Fans Slammed Meghan Markle's Pricey Retreat

Source: MEGA Fans slammed the As Ever founder's expensive retreat.

"Rent-a-royal. How embarrassing!" one user on X joked. "Who’s going to pay to speak with this grifter, honestly?" another slammed. "Sounds far worse than any hell I could ever imagine," someone interjected. "Who would pay for that s--- willingly?" "A woman who tears other women down is going to headline a retreat for empowering women. How disappointing. If you really want to elevate women, don’t use Meghan Markle. The only thing she elevates is shortbread with dried flower sprinkles," a person wrote.

Rent-a-royal.

How embarrassing! — Ice Ice baby (@MotherOfAKing12) March 11, 2026 Source: @MotherOfAKing12/X

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ended Their Contract With Netflix

Source: MEGA Users on social media claimed the Sussexes are 'broke.'

Others quipped that Meghan and Harry, 41, are "going broke" and are "grifters." The news of Meghan's tour comes amid reports that the Sussexes parted ways with Netflix. The streamer pulled out as an investor in her As Ever lifestyle brand and canceled her With Love, Meghan docuseries. Netflix was reportedly not impressed with Meghan's content before they axed her show, a source told Daily Mail on March 10.

As Ever Was Launched in April 2025

Source: Netflix As Ever was canceled by Netflix after two seasons.