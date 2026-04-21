Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia Visit Sparks Debate Over 'Privately Funded' Tour

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Australia, but their return is drawing as much scrutiny as attention. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Melbourne for a four-day visit described as “privately funded,” marking their first trip to the country since their high-profile 2018 royal tour. This time, the tone is notably different, with a scaled-back schedule and fewer public appearances.

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A Private Visit With Public Scrutiny

Source: MEGA The ‘privately funded’ trip drew scrutiny over security costs.

The couple flew commercial business class from Los Angeles and are traveling to Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, focusing on charity work and community engagement. “The program is rooted in long-standing areas of work for the Duke and the Duchess, with a clear focus on amplifying organizations delivering measurable impact,” their office said, adding the trip prioritizes “listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion.” Still, the “privately funded” label has not silenced critics. Questions have emerged about police protection, with Australian officials confirming additional security will be provided. An online petition opposing taxpayer-funded protection has drawn more than 46,000 signatures. "There is a fee structure for police support in Victoria, but if Harry and Meghan want any goodwill, they will pay for it in full," Australian MP David Limbrick, who represents the South Eastern Metropolitan Region in Victoria's Legislative Council, told reporters Monday.

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Security Concerns Take Center Stage

Source: MEGA Critics questioned the optics of the Sussexes’ latest tour.

According to Radar, sources have said Harry is “frustrated, despairing and devastated” by the renewed attention. “From his perspective, he’s trying to carry out engagements and support causes, but every trip becomes overshadowed by arguments about protection and funding,” a source told the outlet. The controversy echoes similar debates during previous international visits, where questions over who pays for security have repeatedly surfaced.

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A Different Kind of Tour

Source: MEGA The couple focused on charity work amid ongoing public debate.

Unlike their 2018 visit, which drew massive crowds, this trip is intentionally lower-key. Their itinerary includes visits to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, a women’s shelter, a veterans’ art museum, and an Invictus Australia sailing event in Sydney. Harry will also visit the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not accompanying them. Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper blasted the visit as a ”faux royal tour to shore up Brand Sussex.”

Balancing Independence and Expectation

Source: MEGA The visit reignited tensions around royal titles and independence.