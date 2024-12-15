Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Understand' Why Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Moved to the U.K.: 'They've Toyed With the Idea Themselves Since the Election'
Only Donald Trump could make Meghan Markle consider moving back to the U.K. with Prince Harry.
According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex momentarily considered following pals Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as they packed up and left the U.S. after the controversial Republican won the 2024 election.
The insider shared that for the parents-of-two, “losing them is pretty upsetting,” as the comedian, 66, and her wife, 51, “have been absolute rocks for Meghan and Harry from the moment they moved to California.”
“They helped them get settled in Montecito and introduced them to so many great people, they’re such a huge part of Meghan and Harry’s circle,” the insider added, noting the royals “totally understand why they’re leaving; they’ve toyed with the idea themselves since the election.”
While their friends’ relocation is “still a huge bummer” for Harry and Meghan, the confidante noted there may be a silver lining.
“Meghan might actually agree to go over to the U.K. to visit them,” the insider said of the Suits alum, 43, who has not returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. “Knowing that she’d have Ellen and Portia’s support over there would be a real help and might be enough to get her to change her mind about never setting foot there again.”
As OK! previously reported, an insider claimed the longtime lovers moved across the pond because DeGeneres wanted a "fresh start" and "felt it was time to leave the U.S. behind and start over in England."
- Donald Trump's Presidential Win Could Push Meghan Markle to Leave California, Expert Says: 'She Really Viscerally Disliked Him'
- Meghan Markle 'Could Not Imagine Leaving' California Despite Prince Harry’s Desire to Move to New York
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feeling 'Pretty Miserable' About Donald Trump's Election Victory, Expert Claims: 'King and Queen of Woke'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider noted Trump’s election was somewhat of a last straw for The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, who has been dealing with criticism since her 2022 workplace scandal.
“Ellen and Portia feel things back home have become very toxic, especially with all the personal attacks and cancel culture,” the source stated. “Ellen wants peace.”
DeGeneres seemingly hinted at their exit during a July performance of her farewell stand-up tour, where she told fans, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special debuts in September, I’m done. I’m going bye-bye.”
The confidante also opened up about how the lovebirds are doing at their estate in the Cotswolds.
“Ellen loves the laid-back country life. It’s the perfect balance of nature, good people, old-world charm and a stress-free feeling she doesn’t get in the U.S. anymore,” they spilled. “She and Portia also have friends nearby.”
Despite their distaste for the U.S., the source noted the spouses — who said “I do” in 2008 — will “probably still keep a place in California.”
“They are really excited about starting a new life in England. It already feels like home,” they added.
In Touch reported on Meghan and Harry's thoughts on moving to the U.K.