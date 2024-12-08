Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Left the U.S. as They 'Felt Things Back Home Have Become Very Toxic': TV Host 'Wants Peace'
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are living it up in the U.K.!
According to a source, the former talk show host, 66, and her wife, 51, moved to the Cotswolds to begin a new chapter in their life after the rocky last few years in the States.
“Ellen wants a fresh start,” the source shared. “She felt it was time to leave the U.S. behind and start over in England.”
DeGeneres likely wanted to escape to criticism she’s received since a workplace scandal may have been what led to her show ending in 2022. After Donald Trump won the 2024 election in November, the couple decided to make the jump.
“Ellen and Portia feel things back home have become very toxic, especially with all the personal attacks and cancel culture,” the insider added. “Ellen wants peace.”
The comedian had been teasing a possible move for quite some time, as at a July performance of her farewell stand-up tour, she told fans, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special debuts in September I’m done. I’m going bye-bye.”
In August, the duo sold their Carpinteria, Calif., estate, and their Montecito property will reportedly hit the market soon.
Despite the big life change, DeGeneres and de Rossi are not looking back, according to the confidante.
“Ellen loves the laid-back country life. It’s the perfect balance of nature, good people, old-world charm and a stress-free feeling she doesn’t get in the U.S. anymore,” the source stated. “She and Portia also have friends nearby.”
The Cotswolds is also home to stars such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Simon Cowell.
Though they love their new home, the spouses — who tied the knot in 2008 — will “probably still keep a place in California,” said the insider. “They are really excited about starting a new life in England. It already feels like home.”
The source even dished: “Ellen and Portia’s marriage has been invigorated by the move. Their bond is stronger than ever.”
As OK! previously reported, DeGeneres recently gave a social media update on how she and de Rossi are doing amid rumors their U.K. estate flooded.
On Sunday, December 1, the Finding Nemo voice actress wished the actress a happy anniversary while addressing the speculation about their new home.
"20 years ago today, we began this relationship not realizing what a long, beautiful adventure this would be," she penned alongside a snap of the duo in the lush English hills.
"You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down," she continued. "You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life."
DeGeneres concluded, "Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas. P.S. for those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood."
In Touch reported on DeGeneres and de Rossi's move to the U.K.