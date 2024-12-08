or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celeb Couples
OK LogoNEWS

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Left the U.S. as They 'Felt Things Back Home Have Become Very Toxic': TV Host 'Wants Peace'

Photo of Ellen Degeneres and Porta de Rossi.
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi wanted to escape the 'cancel culture' in the United States.

By:

Dec. 8 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are living it up in the U.K.!

According to a source, the former talk show host, 66, and her wife, 51, moved to the Cotswolds to begin a new chapter in their life after the rocky last few years in the States.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres portia de rossi left us very toxic wants peace
Source: MEGA

'She and Portia also have friends nearby,' the source said of Ellen DeGeneres' move to the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ellen wants a fresh start,” the source shared. “She felt it was time to leave the U.S. behind and start over in England.”

DeGeneres likely wanted to escape to criticism she’s received since a workplace scandal may have been what led to her show ending in 2022. After Donald Trump won the 2024 election in November, the couple decided to make the jump.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ellen and Portia feel things back home have become very toxic, especially with all the personal attacks and cancel culture,” the insider added. “Ellen wants peace.”

The comedian had been teasing a possible move for quite some time, as at a July performance of her farewell stand-up tour, she told fans, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special debuts in September I’m done. I’m going bye-bye.”

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres portia de rossi left us very toxic wants peace
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, retired to the Cotswolds, an area about 90 minutes outside London.

Article continues below advertisement

In August, the duo sold their Carpinteria, Calif., estate, and their Montecito property will reportedly hit the market soon.

Despite the big life change, DeGeneres and de Rossi are not looking back, according to the confidante.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ellen loves the laid-back country life. It’s the perfect balance of nature, good people, old-world charm and a stress-free feeling she doesn’t get in the U.S. anymore,” the source stated. “She and Portia also have friends nearby.”

The Cotswolds is also home to stars such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Simon Cowell.

MORE ON:
Celeb Couples

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres portia de rossi left us very toxic wants peace
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres teased the move by claiming, 'After my Netflix special debuts in September I’m done,' while on her stand-up tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Though they love their new home, the spouses — who tied the knot in 2008 — will “probably still keep a place in California,” said the insider. “They are really excited about starting a new life in England. It already feels like home.”

The source even dished: “Ellen and Portia’s marriage has been invigorated by the move. Their bond is stronger than ever.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, DeGeneres recently gave a social media update on how she and de Rossi are doing amid rumors their U.K. estate flooded.

On Sunday, December 1, the Finding Nemo voice actress wished the actress a happy anniversary while addressing the speculation about their new home.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres portia de rossi left us very toxic wants peace
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi tied the knot in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

"20 years ago today, we began this relationship not realizing what a long, beautiful adventure this would be," she penned alongside a snap of the duo in the lush English hills.

"You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down," she continued. "You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life."

DeGeneres concluded, "Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas. P.S. for those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood."

In Touch reported on DeGeneres and de Rossi's move to the U.K.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.