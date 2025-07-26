or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Deal Will Not Be Renewed as They Face Another Blow

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $100 million Netflix deal was not renewed, citing a ‘strategic shift.’

Profile Image

July 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly publicized $100 million Netflix deal is set to expire later this year, and it won't be renewed, according to multiple reports.

An industry insider confirmed that the contract, originally signed in 2020, will not extend beyond 2025.

The decision comes as a reflection of "a shift in Netflix’s broader business strategy," as noted by People.

An anonymous source told The Sun, "there’s no animosity from either side," explaining that "things have just run their course."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love’ series will finish despite the deal’s end.
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love’ series will finish despite the deal’s end.

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix has seen the couple release various non-fiction projects, including the lifestyle docuseries With Love, Meghan and the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

However, the impending end of their deal will reportedly not impact the rollout of Season 2 of With Love, Meghan, which premiered in March and featured star-studded guests like Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer in Meghan's home.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Prince Harry and Meghan signed the Netflix deal after leaving the royal family.
Source: Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan signed the Netflix deal after leaving the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's docuseries Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus, debuted in 2022, showcasing their life in the United States after stepping back from their royal duties. Following their decision to leave the royal family in January 2020, they formed Archewell Productions and signed the Netflix deal that September.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple stated at the time. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach" would help them "share impactful content that unlocks action."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Netflix said the deal simply ‘ran its course’ with ‘no animosity from either side.’
Source: Netflix

Netflix said the deal simply ‘ran its course’ with ‘no animosity from either side.’

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their lofty ambitions, their Hollywood debut sparked mixed reactions. The View co-host Ana Navarro commented during a March broadcast, “some people like her, some people hate her, some people don't care."

Former co-host Meghan McCain expressed her disdain, labeling Meghan's approach as out of touch. "I cannot stand her. I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom. I don’t want to eat her jam," McCain said about With Love, Meghan, critiquing its relevance to potential viewers.

Critics often accused the couple of hypocrisy, claiming they sought privacy while simultaneously publicizing their lives for profit. There was criticism over their portrayal of the royal family and the British media, with some finding their accounts exaggerated or self-serving.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Many had polarizing views on Meghan Markle after 'Megxit.'
Source: Netflix

Many had polarizing views on Meghan Markle after 'Megxit.'

Later projects, like Polo and With Love, Meghan, garnered less viewership and further fueled accusations of "weak content."

Both Harry and Meghan have not yet commented directly on the end of their Netflix partnership.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.