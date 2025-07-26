Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Deal Will Not Be Renewed as They Face Another Blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly publicized $100 million Netflix deal is set to expire later this year, and it won't be renewed, according to multiple reports.

An industry insider confirmed that the contract, originally signed in 2020, will not extend beyond 2025.

The decision comes as a reflection of "a shift in Netflix’s broader business strategy," as noted by People.

An anonymous source told The Sun, "there’s no animosity from either side," explaining that "things have just run their course."