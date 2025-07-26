Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Deal Will Not Be Renewed as They Face Another Blow
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly publicized $100 million Netflix deal is set to expire later this year, and it won't be renewed, according to multiple reports.
An industry insider confirmed that the contract, originally signed in 2020, will not extend beyond 2025.
The decision comes as a reflection of "a shift in Netflix’s broader business strategy," as noted by People.
An anonymous source told The Sun, "there’s no animosity from either side," explaining that "things have just run their course."
Netflix has seen the couple release various non-fiction projects, including the lifestyle docuseries With Love, Meghan and the Harry & Meghan docuseries.
However, the impending end of their deal will reportedly not impact the rollout of Season 2 of With Love, Meghan, which premiered in March and featured star-studded guests like Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer in Meghan's home.
The couple's docuseries Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus, debuted in 2022, showcasing their life in the United States after stepping back from their royal duties. Following their decision to leave the royal family in January 2020, they formed Archewell Productions and signed the Netflix deal that September.
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple stated at the time. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”
They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach" would help them "share impactful content that unlocks action."
Despite their lofty ambitions, their Hollywood debut sparked mixed reactions. The View co-host Ana Navarro commented during a March broadcast, “some people like her, some people hate her, some people don't care."
Former co-host Meghan McCain expressed her disdain, labeling Meghan's approach as out of touch. "I cannot stand her. I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom. I don’t want to eat her jam," McCain said about With Love, Meghan, critiquing its relevance to potential viewers.
Critics often accused the couple of hypocrisy, claiming they sought privacy while simultaneously publicizing their lives for profit. There was criticism over their portrayal of the royal family and the British media, with some finding their accounts exaggerated or self-serving.
Later projects, like Polo and With Love, Meghan, garnered less viewership and further fueled accusations of "weak content."
Both Harry and Meghan have not yet commented directly on the end of their Netflix partnership.