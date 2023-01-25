'Harry & Meghan' Director Slams Palace For Trying 'To Discredit' Doc: 'They Said We Didn't Reach Out For Comment When We Did'

Nonetheless, Garbus admitted she was fascinated by the way the monarchy goes about defending themselves.

"For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did. They did that to discredit us … and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show," she shared. "We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass."