'Harry & Meghan' Director Slams Palace For Trying 'To Discredit' Doc: 'They Said We Didn't Reach Out For Comment When We Did'
Harry & Meghan director Liz Garbus is sharing a few behind-the-scenes details of the successful docuseries.
While Garbus acknowledged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw the six-episode special as a way to tell "their love story from their point of view, as opposed to the love story as told by others," the film guru wanted to add another layer to the show.
"For me, what was really important was to connect the dots to these larger historical issues. They were, to their credit, very open and willing to journey down some of the paths that they might not have originally considered," she explained in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "[The love story] is the spine, but, for me, it was always necessary to … connect the dots to the personal story and the larger historical context."
"I don’t feel that [questioning] the monarchy is sacrilege, in the way that I don’t feel [questioning] the American government is sacrilege," Garbus added, referencing the notion of white supremacy and more issues reportedly existing within the U.K. institution. "It’s our role as storytellers and critical thinkers to raise these questions."
Nonetheless, Garbus admitted she was fascinated by the way the monarchy goes about defending themselves.
"For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did. They did that to discredit us … and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show," she shared. "We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass."
Garbus also touched on the fact that many feel the Sussexes are over-saturating the media. "People are very happy to read everything about Harry and Meghan when it’s somebody else writing about them," the director pointed out. "But when Harry and Meghan want to tell their story in their own words, it suddenly becomes an issue."
"There have been more documentaries and books written about Harry and Meghan than Harry and Meghan have produced themselves," Garbus said. "So I think it’s an interesting kind of pearl-clutching that doesn’t quite add up with the public’s appetite for reading stuff about them from other people."