Prince Harry Is 'Desperately Lonely' in California and 'Doesn't Have Any Real Friends'

Prince Harry’s move from the U.K. to California isn’t exactly what he expected.

An anonymous close friend of Harry's revealed to NewsNation that the Duke of Sussex is “desperately lonely” in Montecito despite being surrounded by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Lilibet, 4, and Archie, 6.

“He doesn’t really have any real friends in the area except for [fellow polo player] Nacho [Figueras], and Nacho travels constantly for polo matches,” the source said to a news outlet.