Prince Harry Is 'Desperately Lonely' in California and 'Doesn't Have Any Real Friends'
Prince Harry’s move from the U.K. to California isn’t exactly what he expected.
An anonymous close friend of Harry's revealed to NewsNation that the Duke of Sussex is “desperately lonely” in Montecito despite being surrounded by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Lilibet, 4, and Archie, 6.
“He doesn’t really have any real friends in the area except for [fellow polo player] Nacho [Figueras], and Nacho travels constantly for polo matches,” the source said to a news outlet.
Prince Harry Spends Most of His Time With His Bodyguards
“He is still very close with the ‘band of brothers’ who were at his wedding — particularly Guy Pelley and Mark Dyer, but they live in England, and the time zones are so different it’s very hard to talk regularly,” the friend added.
“And again, there is no one for him to hang out with [in person] besides Nacho when he is in town or Meghan and the children,” the insider continued. “He spends a lot of time chilling with his bodyguards.”
The friend noted that Harry and Meghan’s highly publicized life has made it even more difficult for the Duke to form genuine relationships, saying, “He spent his entire life in England with family and friends (before Megxit).”
They continued, “It’s harder to forge deep friendships with people when you’re older, especially if you’re wary they may speak to the press.”
Meghan Markle Struggles to Find Her Place in California
Meghan has also had trouble forming friendships since she and Harry stepped down as royals in 2020. OK! reported in May about Meghan’s lack of success with her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast due to her “reputation for burning bridges.”
“She’s dialed all the big names, but no one’s picked up,” an insider revealed to a news outlet of the Duchess of Sussex’s attempt to find female guests for her podcast. “And the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows.”
“And when you’re pitching female empowerment, that’s a problem!” the source emphasized. “It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She’s not happy about her lack of appeal.”
Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Reconciling With Prince Harry
Despite Harry’s cry for reconciliation with his father, King Charles, and the royals, British royals expert Hilary Fordwich suggested no one in the monarchy is interested in breaking bread with Harry and Meghan — especially Prince William.
“Prince William now has absolutely no interest in mending fences,” Fordwich dished to a news outlet. “Those close to the king say he [shouldn’t] make peace with Harry in a way that would burden Prince William’s future reign.”
She continued, “The animosity is so deep that William has shut the door on Harry. Charles is not willing to go against his heir’s wishes.”