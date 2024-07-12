Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship With the Royal Family Is a 'Mess' as Rift Worsens
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rebuilding their lives in the U.S., but their public move to the West Coast forever caused damage to their ties to the royal family.
"It’s sad. Mistakes have been made along the way on both sides," Sarah Hewson told an outlet. "But as long as there’s … no trust, that’s the fundamental issue here, that those conversations they have are going to end up on a breakfast show or a documentary or on the pages of a book, those conversations just can’t happen."
The royal commentator branded their feud a "very sorry mess."
OK! previously reported Hilary Fordwich claimed Prince William won't allow the Duke of Sussex to rejoin The Firm after the release of Spare.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich told an outlet.
In February, Harry traveled to London to visit King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but the duke and William haven't been photographed in the same room since His Majesty's coronation.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
- Prince Harry 'Misses Being the Happy' Royal Focused on Military Work
- Prince Harry Honors Pat Tillman's Mother During 2024 ESPYs Speech Despite Her Criticizing the Ex-Royal
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attempted to Make a Low-Key Entrance at 2024 ESPYs Red Carpet After Being Ridiculed for Pat Tillman Award: Watch
In Harry's memoir, he painted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered, and Meghan depicted William and Kate Middleton as "formal" in Harry & Meghan.
"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," Helena Chard explained.
"He views his brother's behavior as unforgivable," she continued. "Prince William is adamant that he will protect his family and the monarchy from further upset. Prince Harry has crossed the trust line. For the purpose of damage limitation and to prevent betrayal and trauma, he has cut communication with Prince Harry."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the past, Harry shared that he "wants a family, not an institution," but it's believed he has yet to mend things with the Wales.
"Prince Harry also caused unforgivable amounts of upset to the much loved and respected late Queen Elizabeth II," Chard stated. "This factor alone is enough for Prince William to freeze Prince Harry out."
"If Prince Harry hopes to have a relationship/working relationship with the royal family, then he needs to get his skates on as time is creeping on," the commentator added. "He will find himself more and more irrelevant to the future of the royal family."
Hewson spoke to The Sun.