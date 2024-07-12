Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship With the Royal Family Is a 'Mess' as Rift Worsens

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rebuilding their lives in the U.S., but their public move to the West Coast forever caused damage to their ties to the royal family.

"It’s sad. Mistakes have been made along the way on both sides," Sarah Hewson told an outlet. "But as long as there’s … no trust, that’s the fundamental issue here, that those conversations they have are going to end up on a breakfast show or a documentary or on the pages of a book, those conversations just can’t happen."

The royal commentator branded their feud a "very sorry mess."