Prince William Places 'an Absolute Ban' on Prince Harry's Royal Return Despite King Charles Missing 'His Darling Boy'

prince william places ban prince harry royal return
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Prince Harry's explosive memoir flew off the shelves, but the tell-all might've ruined his ability to rejoin the royal fold one day.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.

prince william places ban prince harry royal return
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William are rumored to not be on speaking terms.

Once Harry left the U.K. in 2020, he painted the Windsors as racist and rigid.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."

prince william places ban prince harry royal return
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Harry and William haven't been photographed in the same room since Charles' coronation, but a former royal staffer believes Harry won't reconcile with the Prince of Wales until he publicly apologizes for his comments.

"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir ‘Spare’] was a mistake," Grant Harrold shared.

"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."

prince william places ban prince harry royal return
Source: mega

Prince Harry claimed Prince William called Meghan Markle 'rude' and 'difficult.'

In Spare, Harry painted his brother as ill-tempered and claimed William was unaccepting of Meghan Markle.

"Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions," Fordwich claimed. "He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
prince william places ban prince harry royal return
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed Prince William physically assaulted him in an argument.

Harry visited Charles in London after he was diagnosed with cancer, but royal watchers believe the Duke of Sussex isn't on speaking terms with William.

"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," Helena Chard stated.

"He views his brother's behavior as unforgivable," she continued. "Prince William is adamant that he will protect his family and the monarchy from further upset. Prince Harry has crossed the trust line. For the purpose of damage limitation and to prevent betrayal and trauma, he has cut communication with Prince Harry."

Harry's "Megxit" scandal occurred during the final years of Queen Elizabeth's reign and placed a dark cloud over her legacy.

"Prince Harry also caused unforgivable amounts of upset to the much loved and respected late Queen Elizabeth II," Chard stated. "This factor alone is enough for Prince William to freeze Prince Harry out."

"If Prince Harry hopes to have a relationship/working relationship with the royal family, then he needs to get his skates on as time is creeping on," the commentator added. "He will find himself more and more irrelevant to the future of the royal family."

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

