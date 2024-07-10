Prince William Places 'an Absolute Ban' on Prince Harry's Royal Return Despite King Charles Missing 'His Darling Boy'

Harry and William haven't been photographed in the same room since Charles' coronation, but a former royal staffer believes Harry won't reconcile with the Prince of Wales until he publicly apologizes for his comments.

"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir ‘Spare’] was a mistake," Grant Harrold shared.

"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."