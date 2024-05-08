King Charles Is 'Devastated' Over the Breakdown of His Relationship With Prince Harry After Scrapped Reunion
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on Tuesday, May 7, but the Duke of Sussex and King Charles won't be reunited during his youngest child's trip.
“None of it really adds up. And as we know, the palace has not really commented about what Harry’s doing," King’s former butler Grant Harrold told GB News.
“Obviously, there's been comments from the spokespeople, but there's no kind of clear indication as to how this relationship is progressing at all and it is sad to see that it has broken down," Harrold noted.
Harry flew to his native nation to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but none of the senior royals will attend the gathering on Wednesday, May 8.
“I keep hoping as I've said before that this relationship will one day be fixed, but as time goes on I'm beginning to wonder if it's a relationship that's beyond repair," Harrold admitted.
- 'Timing Is Everything': King Charles Snubs Prince Harry, Gives Prince William His Youngest Son’s Military Role
- Royal 'Relief': Prince William, Princess Kate and Kensington Palace Courtiers Glad Meghan Markle Is Skipping Upcoming Harry Trip
- King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Scary Cancer Diagnoses' Makes Them More Relatable to the British Public
In a statement, Harry's team confirmed that he wouldn't be seeing Charles while in London.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a spokesperson said.
“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, the duke painted his stepmother, Queen Camilla, as "wicked," and Harrold alluded to the project hurting Charles.
“Oh, absolutely. I mean, you can't put something in a book and make those kinds of comments and expect everything to kind of be fine," the former royal staffer said when asked if Harry's mention of Camilla impacted his royal ties.
“It's interesting because, again, for me it's very confusing because I always thought that they all got on, that doesn't mean to say that those thoughts and feelings weren’t there, it is completely possible, but it's just I never personally witnessed any of that," Harrold explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It’s very sad…this is a family that's no longer united as it once was," he noted. “I have absolutely no doubt that as far as that's concerned that he’ll be devastated by the fact that that relationship is not how it used to be when I was there."
Before leaving the royal fold, Harry often attended events with his father, but things changed after he decided to publicly complain about the Windsors.
“The three of them were, I should say the four of them including the Duchess of Cornwall as she was, very, very close and to see and to follow what's happened over the last couple of years is even for myself, it's upsetting because they were very close," Harrold admitted.
“I've no doubt that for the King that is something that will be on his mind probably on a daily basis," he concluded.