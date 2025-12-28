EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle Locked in Publicity Plan 'Crisis Talks' as She's Branded a Massive 'Hypocrite' Over Ongoing Estrangement From Amputee Dad Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has been called a 'hypocrite' over how she's handling her father's health crisis, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is holding urgent crisis talks with her team as public backlash over her estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle, intensifies following revelations about his deteriorating health and recent leg amputation. OK! can reveal the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is under mounting pressure to respond after her father, 81, told a newspaper he was desperate to see his daughter in person "one more time before I die." Thomas, who lives in the Philippines, underwent emergency surgery to remove his leg after a blood clot formed earlier this month. The former Hollywood lighting director remains in recovery following several health setbacks in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle had to get his leg amputated.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan has privately reached out to her father by delivering him a letter via a legal team, but sources say she has no intention to ever see him again. One insider told us: "Meghan may have sent Thomas a letter, but the word is she has no desire for a face-to-face family reunion with Thomas. And the fact she has still not visited him personally or let him meet his son-in-law Harry or his two grandchildren has led to her being branded one of the world's biggest hypocrites, as she has made millions from Netflix punting programs showing her supposedly picture-perfect life in California. But a daughter this estranged from her father, especially when he is so ill, is a bad picture."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly sent her father a letter.

Article continues below advertisement

The turmoil with Thomas came days after the launch of With Love, Meghan, a festive Netflix special that marked Meghan's last project under the couple's multi-million dollar deal with the streamer. Sources say the timing could not be worse. "She's being accused of lacking empathy and called a hypocrite for preaching kindness while keeping her distance from her father," said a media strategist familiar with the situation. "It's a major blow to her public image – the timing couldn't be worse, given her Christmas project celebrates family and togetherness." Royal commentators believe Meghan's dilemma stems from both emotional and reputational concerns. "She's obviously conflicted," said a California-based public relations consultant. "She knows her father's health is fragile, and there's public pressure to reach out, but she's also terrified that reconnecting could spark the same media circus that fractured their relationship years ago."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle lives in the Philippines.

Article continues below advertisement

"Meghan is now in crisis talks with her team about how to sort her public image as a family woman on Netflix and the reality that she is a daughter in a broken family," they added. "She knows the perception is she is a massive hypocrite, and that her brand needs sorted out now." The estrangement between Meghan and her father began before the actress' 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, after Thomas was accused of cooperating with paparazzi to create a staged set of snaps. Relations have since fractured completely, despite Thomas's repeated appeals for reconciliation. Those close to the Duchess say she feels trapped between compassion and caution.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Thomas and Meghan Markle do not have a relationship.