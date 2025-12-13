or
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Holiday Plans Revealed — But They Won't Be Visiting Her Sick Father Thomas

image ofPrince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending the holidays at home.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no plans to visit her sick father, Thomas, this year for the holidays.

Dec. 13 2025, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans for the holidays have been revealed. However, they currently have no intention to visit the Duchess of Sussex's sick father, Thomas.

Thomas was brought into surgery in the Philippines earlier this month and had to go under the knife to get his leg amputated.

Meghan Markle Has the Option to Fly to the Philippines to Visit Thomas

image of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be enjoying Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland.
Source: mega

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be enjoying Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland.

A source revealed to Page Six how Meghan has the option to visit him via private jet, however, she has chosen not to. “If she knows where he is, why wouldn’t she go to him?” a source dished. “She rarely flies commercial.”

The Suits star, 44, and the Duke of Sussex, 41, will be spending New Year’s on a trip out of the United States.

For Christmas, they will stay home in Montecito, Calif., with their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, as well as with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

image of Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, had his leg amputated earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, had his leg amputated earlier this month.

Despite Meghan and Thomas, 81, being estranged since her 2018 wedding to Harry, she attempted to reach out to him after his procedure.

But Thomas told Daily Mail that he hasn't received anything from his daughter. “I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too," he told the British publication shortly after his amputation.

“Of course I want to speak to her [Meghan] but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances,” he said. “I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her.”

Meghan Markle Has Been Trying to Contact Thomas Amid His Hospitalization

image of 'I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan,' Thomas said.
Source: MEGA

'I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan,' Thomas said.

Meghan reportedly tried to send an emailed letter to Thomas, but her camp told Page Six how hard it has been for her to get in touch with him.

“It has been exceedingly difficult for the duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days,” her rep explained. “With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

“Meghan had her father’s number and room and hospital name very early on … she won’t even call him," the insider added.

image of Meghan Markle attempted to reach out to her dad after his surgery.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle attempted to reach out to her dad after his surgery.

The retired director of photography's leg was amputated below the knee after a blood clot in his thigh cut off circulation, with his foot becoming blue then black before being sliced off.

Meghan and her father have not been close in years, with their beef mainly stemming from Thomas staging paparazzi photos and not being honest with the actress about his press dealings.

He also did not attend her wedding, as he suffered two heart attacks at the time.

