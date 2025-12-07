Meghan Markle’s Estranged Dad Thomas Urges Her to See Him 'One More Time Before I Die' Following Leg Amputation
Dec. 7 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas, is hoping to reconcile with her before he dies.
Thomas, 81, who recently had his leg amputated in the Philippines, begged the Duchess of Sussex, 44, to see him just once before he passes on.
The lighting director begged Meghan to see him “one more time before I die."
He made the plea to his daughter in an interview with Daily Mail that was published on December 6. Thomas then asked to meet with Prince Harry and bond with their two kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, “before it’s too late.”
“Of course I want to speak to her [Meghan] but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances,” he said. “I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her.”
Thomas Markle Desperately Wants to Meet His Grandkids
“I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan,” Thomas desperately said. “I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too.”
Just a day before his chat with the British newspaper, the Suits actress contacted the retired director of photography during his hospitalization.
Thomas' Leg Was Amputated After a Blood Clot Was Found
"I can confirm she has reached out to her father," a spokesperson for Meghan told People. Thomas even revealed he was “confused” to hear that Meghan tried to contact him.
Thomas' son, Thomas Markle Jr., told Daily Mail that his leg was amputated below the knee after a blood clot in his thigh cut off circulation, with he foot "blue then black" before being sliced off.
"My dad is being very brave. There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death," the younger Tom explained. "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. ... They were worried about infection setting in — sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying."
Meghan and Her Dad Have Been Estranged Since 2018
Meghan and her father have not been close in years, starting with her 2018 marriage to the Duke of Sussex, 41.
The bad blood between them stemmed from Thomas staging paparazzi photos, and allegedly was not honest with Meghan about his dealings with the press.
He also suffered two heart attacks at the time of her nuptials, and was unable to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the event.