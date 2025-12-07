or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Dad Thomas Urges Her to See Him 'One More Time Before I Die' Following Leg Amputation

image of Thomas begged the Duchess of Sussex to see him just once before he passes on.
Source: MEGA

Thomas begged the Duchess of Sussex to see him just once before he passes on.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 7 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas, is hoping to reconcile with her before he dies.

Thomas, 81, who recently had his leg amputated in the Philippines, begged the Duchess of Sussex, 44, to see him just once before he passes on.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Thomas and his daughter have a contentious relationship.
Source: MEGA

Thomas and his daughter have a contentious relationship.

The lighting director begged Meghan to see him “one more time before I die."

He made the plea to his daughter in an interview with Daily Mail that was published on December 6. Thomas then asked to meet with Prince Harry and bond with their two kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, “before it’s too late.”

“Of course I want to speak to her [Meghan] but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances,” he said. “I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Desperately Wants to Meet His Grandkids

image of The lighting director begged Meghan to see him 'one more time before I die.'
Source: MEGA

The lighting director begged Meghan to see him 'one more time before I die.'

“I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan,” Thomas desperately said. “I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too.”

Just a day before his chat with the British newspaper, the Suits actress contacted the retired director of photography during his hospitalization.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas' Leg Was Amputated After a Blood Clot Was Found

image of The actress reached out to her dad amid his hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

The actress reached out to her dad amid his hospitalization.

"I can confirm she has reached out to her father," a spokesperson for Meghan told People. Thomas even revealed he was “confused” to hear that Meghan tried to contact him.

Thomas' son, Thomas Markle Jr., told Daily Mail that his leg was amputated below the knee after a blood clot in his thigh cut off circulation, with he foot "blue then black" before being sliced off.

"My dad is being very brave. There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death," the younger Tom explained. "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. ... They were worried about infection setting in — sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying."

Meghan and Her Dad Have Been Estranged Since 2018

image of Thomas didn't attend Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Thomas didn't attend Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan and her father have not been close in years, starting with her 2018 marriage to the Duke of Sussex, 41.

The bad blood between them stemmed from Thomas staging paparazzi photos, and allegedly was not honest with Meghan about his dealings with the press.

He also suffered two heart attacks at the time of her nuptials, and was unable to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the event.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.