Article continues below advertisement
Meghan Markle Reached Out to Balenciaga Designer to Organize 'Surprise Appearance' at Paris Fashion Week, Pierpaolo Piccioli Reveals: 'I Didn't Tell Anyone She Was Coming'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

'Suits' star Meghan Markle personally reached out to Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli to arrange a 'special appearance' at Paris Fashion Week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle wasn’t missing the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week this year.

Meghan, 42, surprised attendees with a front-row appearance at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show on October 4, an outing designer Pierpaolo Piccioli said she personally arranged.

Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Trip to Paris

Photo of Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

“Meghan and I met some years ago, and we’ve been texting ever since. She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show,” Piccioli, 57, explained in an interview published on Saturday, October 11.

“There was no strategy or big orchestration,” the Italian designer recounted. “I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful.”

Meghan Markle Made Paris Fashion Week Debut

Photo of Meghan Markle turned heads in a white, long-sleeve minimalist gown.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle turned heads in a white, long-sleeve minimalist gown.

The Suits actress turned heads when she walked into Paris Fashion Week in a white, long-sleeve minimalist dress that featured a dramatic cape. She completed the look with diamond stud earrings, black pointy-toe heels and a clutch.

The appearance marked the Deal or No Deal alum’s debut at Paris Fashion Week. A spokesperson for the actress explained that she attended to support Piccioli, who assumed the role of creative director of the Spanish brand in July.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Paris Trip Was Controversial

Photo of Meghan Markle was slammed for a social media post in Paris.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was slammed for a social media post in Paris.

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage," her rep told a news outlet on October 4. "She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."

Meghan's trip to Paris wasn’t without controversy, as fans slammed her for sharing a social media video of her riding through the city with her feet up. Critics called the post insensitive, noting that she was near the Pont d’Alma tunnel, where her husband, Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident.

Prince Harry Was Left 'Feeling Hurt'

Photo of Prince Harry was 'left hurt and upset' by the accusations toward Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was 'left hurt and upset' by the accusations toward Meghan Markle.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex quickly defended her, telling a news outlet that it was a “h--- of a stretch” to say she purposely drove past the tragic location.

"Harry was left hurt and upset. Diana’s death was used as a stick to beat his wife with. [Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel. The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry,” a source the Daily Mail. "He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn’t even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked."

