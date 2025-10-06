'Devil' Meghan Markle Blasted for Putting Her Feet Up in Limo Near Princess Diana's Car Crash Site in Paris

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is catching heat again — this time, for what many are calling a tone-deaf move in Paris. On Saturday, October 4, the Duchess of Sussex — who’s in France for her first Paris Fashion Week — shared an Instagram Story showing herself riding through the city in a sleek limo. The video captured the bridges Pont Alexandre III and Pont des Invalides — just steps away from the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, the tragic site where Princess Diana lost her life in 1997.

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle shared a video driving near Princess Diana’s crash site.

What drew backlash wasn’t just the setting — it was Meghan casually putting her feet up and stretching out in the car, driving close to the very bridge beside the tunnel where Prince Harry’s mother suffered her fatal accident almost three decades ago.

Source: @meghan/Instagram Fans were furious after Meghan Markle rested her feet up in the car.

Once the clip surfaced online, social media users exploded with outrage. “If driving towards Princess Diana’s death scene is a message to Prince William then Meghan Markle is the devil,” one furious commenter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

If driving towards Princess Diana’s death scene is a message to Prince William then Meghan Markle is the devil. pic.twitter.com/HBZPSArwrj — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) October 5, 2025 Source: @StephanieSidley/X

Another speculated, “Something is up. Was this a message to [Prince] William and [King] Charles or to Harry or all three? She's upset with one of them, and this is her 'revenge.’ But it's self-defeating to her own image, so it comes at a cost. I wonder what the reason is?” A third blasted the star, writing, “Why? Why would she film the place his mother died? Moreover, why would she post it on social media for the world to see? Why? What is the end game? Who is she messaging with this? There’s some nefarious s--- to unravel in this. Psycob----- type stuff.”

Source: MEGA Paul Burrell claimed Princess Diana wouldn’t have approved of Meghan Markle.

Others didn’t hold back either. “Please no . . . If true? She’s one of the most evil creatures today,” one wrote, while another added, “Meghan is wicked and depraved.”

This latest uproar follows comments from Princess Diana’s former royal butler, Paul Burrell, who recently said Harry “would’ve never married” Meghan if his late mother were still alive. “Would Harry have been disappointed by Harry's behaviour in the last few years? Yes she would have,” Burrell shared in a September 16 interview. “He's not what Diana would have thought he would have been. Diana's wish was for Harry to support William throughout his journey to become monarch. But William's on his own now and he’s resigned to that. To him, his brother can’t be trusted.”

Source: MEGA Critics called the Duchess of Sussex 'evil.'

Burrell, who lived with the princes while serving the royal family, reflected on Harry’s transformation. “Harry was awfully hurt when his mother died — I know, I was there. He ran into my arms when he returned from the funeral,” he said. “But there's something about Harry which has gone wrong. Yet William hasn't gone wrong. And he lost his mother, too.”

Though Burrell acknowledged Harry’s wish for independence, he admitted he doesn’t recognize the man Diana once raised. “I just don’t understand all this petulance and entitlement — these are new things which have come his way. And I don't know who sowed those seeds, because they were never there as a child,” he continued. “So, where is that lovely, jokey boy now? He grew up into someone different, almost unrecognizable. He used to be kind, generous, warm-hearted and carefree.”