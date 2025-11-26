or
Meghan Markle's Rep Slams Claim She Took $1,700 Dress From Photoshoot Without Permission: 'Categorically False'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's spokesperson responded to claims that she took a $1,700 Galvan 'Ushuaia' dress from a 2022 photoshoot without permission.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle’s rep responded after multiple outlets reported that the Duchess of Sussex took a $1,700 dress from a photoshoot without permission.

Meghan, 44, was spotted wearing a green, one-shouldered $1,695 Galvan “Ushuaia” dress in a teaser for the holiday special of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Since the same gown was reportedly used for her 2022 Variety photoshoot, some speculated the Suits alum may have kept the dress without proper approval.

Meghan Markle's Green Dress Sparked Controversy

Photo of Meghan Markle's rep spoke out against claims she took home a $1,700 dress without permission.
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle's rep spoke out against claims she took home a $1,700 dress without permission.

"The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory,” a rep for Meghan told a news outlet on Tuesday, November 25. “Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements."

Industry sources told the outlet that it is a normal practice for talent to retain items from photoshoots for various reasons, including preventing unauthorized auctions and potential resale. The practice is common, as clothing worn by members of the royal family is often targeted.

Meghan Markle Released First Ever Holiday Collection

Photo of The trailer for Meghan Markle's holiday special 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' dropped on November 19.
Source: MEGA

The trailer for Meghan Markle's holiday special 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' dropped on November 19.

The trailer for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration dropped on November 19, and featured the Deal or No Deal alum as she decorated, crafted and cooked for the holiday season.

“I love the holiday season,” the royal said in the teaser, which she shared via Instagram. "It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones."

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Teased a Potential Season 3

Photo of Meghan Markle was asked about the future of her Netflix show.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was asked about the future of her Netflix show.

The former actress was asked about the possibility of a third season of her Netflix series during a Fortune panel on October 14, but she redirected the buzz to the holiday special instead: “Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one."

Meghan Markle Hopes to Grow the Brand

image of Meghan Markle hopes to grow her brand As Ever.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hopes to grow her brand As Ever.

"So I think looking at that format — again, it's a year of learns — so we're able to say, 'Eight episodes for two seasons — it's a lot of work,'" she added. "And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. Part of what we're testing out now is, it's amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As Ever."

