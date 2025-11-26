Meghan Markle's Rep Slams Claim She Took $1,700 Dress From Photoshoot Without Permission: 'Categorically False'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle’s rep responded after multiple outlets reported that the Duchess of Sussex took a $1,700 dress from a photoshoot without permission. Meghan, 44, was spotted wearing a green, one-shouldered $1,695 Galvan “Ushuaia” dress in a teaser for the holiday special of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Since the same gown was reportedly used for her 2022 Variety photoshoot, some speculated the Suits alum may have kept the dress without proper approval.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Green Dress Sparked Controversy

Source: Netflix Meghan Markle's rep spoke out against claims she took home a $1,700 dress without permission.

"The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory,” a rep for Meghan told a news outlet on Tuesday, November 25. “Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements." Industry sources told the outlet that it is a normal practice for talent to retain items from photoshoots for various reasons, including preventing unauthorized auctions and potential resale. The practice is common, as clothing worn by members of the royal family is often targeted.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Released First Ever Holiday Collection

Source: MEGA The trailer for Meghan Markle's holiday special 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' dropped on November 19.

The trailer for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration dropped on November 19, and featured the Deal or No Deal alum as she decorated, crafted and cooked for the holiday season. “I love the holiday season,” the royal said in the teaser, which she shared via Instagram. "It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Teased a Potential Season 3

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was asked about the future of her Netflix show.

The former actress was asked about the possibility of a third season of her Netflix series during a Fortune panel on October 14, but she redirected the buzz to the holiday special instead: “Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one."

Meghan Markle Hopes to Grow the Brand

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle hopes to grow her brand As Ever.