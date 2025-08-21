Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand Is 'Sinking' After 'Blowing Millions on PR,' Says Source: 'It's a Disaster'
Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever might not live happily ever after.
The wife of Prince Harry rebranded her lifestyle company, initially titled American Riviera Orchard, under the new name As Ever back in February — though its new aesthetic reportedly hasn't helped the business' success.
"It’s a disaster," a source recently spilled to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, claiming the brand has "no leadership, no direction, and no money."
Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand As Ever Is Collapsing: Source
"Vendors haven’t been paid in months," the insider alleged.
According to a former consultant, Meghan's company "blew millions on PR without securing supply chains."
"It’s Business 101 — and they skipped it," the person snubbed.
Another source pointed out how Meghan's brand seems to face even more criticism due to the Duchess of Sussex's public image.
"Every misstep gets magnified," they admitted.
An additional insider warned As Ever could be on the brink of collapsing, claiming: "This isn’t just rocky. It’s already sinking."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan Markle 'Poured Her Heart Into' Lifestyle Brand As Ever
If there is a lack of success in Meghan's business, it would likely be devastating to the duchess, 44, as she opened up about her passion behind the project when announcing the brand's launch via Instagram on February 18.
"Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on," she explained in the caption of a video of herself talking to the camera.
The mom-of-two — who shares her son, Prince Archie, 6, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, with Harry, 40 — had been referencing her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which hit the streaming platform on March 4. The show is returning with its second season on August 26.
"I'm thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. 'As ever' means 'as it’s always been' or some even say 'in the same way as always,'" Meghan explained of the meaning behind her lifestyle brand's name.
The Suits alum noted: "If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."
"I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love," she concluded before signing off: "As ever, Meghan."