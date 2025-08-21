ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand Is 'Sinking' After 'Blowing Millions on PR,' Says Source: 'It's a Disaster' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle rebranded her lifestyle company with the name As Ever in February 2025. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 21 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever might not live happily ever after. The wife of Prince Harry rebranded her lifestyle company, initially titled American Riviera Orchard, under the new name As Ever back in February — though its new aesthetic reportedly hasn't helped the business' success. "It’s a disaster," a source recently spilled to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, claiming the brand has "no leadership, no direction, and no money."

Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand As Ever Is Collapsing: Source

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand was previously named American Riviera Orchard.

"Vendors haven’t been paid in months," the insider alleged. According to a former consultant, Meghan's company "blew millions on PR without securing supply chains." "It’s Business 101 — and they skipped it," the person snubbed.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's business reportedly isn't doing well.

Another source pointed out how Meghan's brand seems to face even more criticism due to the Duchess of Sussex's public image. "Every misstep gets magnified," they admitted. An additional insider warned As Ever could be on the brink of collapsing, claiming: "This isn’t just rocky. It’s already sinking."

Meghan Markle 'Poured Her Heart Into' Lifestyle Brand As Ever

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a lot of hate ever since leaving the royal family in 2020.

If there is a lack of success in Meghan's business, it would likely be devastating to the duchess, 44, as she opened up about her passion behind the project when announcing the brand's launch via Instagram on February 18. "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on," she explained in the caption of a video of herself talking to the camera. The mom-of-two — who shares her son, Prince Archie, 6, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, with Harry, 40 — had been referencing her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which hit the streaming platform on March 4. The show is returning with its second season on August 26.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reside in California after leaving the U.K.