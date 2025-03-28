or
Meghan Markle Wants the Royal Family to 'Cave to Her' After Using Royal Title for Her ShopMy Page, Insider Says: 'It's Very Tense'

meghan markle blue salt
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle wants the royal family to 'cave to her' after using her royal title for her ShopMy page.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is continuing to make the royals mad — even though she left the U.K. in 2020.

The star, whose title is the Duchess of Sussex, recently debut her ShopMy page, an influencer marketing platform, to sell her recommendations on clothing and beauty products. The page is marked as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," which apparently isn't sitting well with Prince Harry's relatives, an insider claimed.

meghan markle corrects mindy kaling last name sussex netflix show
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle still uses her Duchess of Sussex title.

“[Meghan] is really pushing the family to the limit. She wants them to cave to her. They won’t, but it’s very tense. Meghan never got over the fact that she had to bow and curtsey to Catherine [Kate Middleton] when she was in England. Meghan didn’t understand hierarchy or rank," the source told NewsNation senior story producer Paula Froelich. "And she loathed Catherine — and loathed having to curtsey to her. [Meghan] thought she was going to be the boss and…it didn’t work out that way.” The source added, “I doubt King Charles would rescind [Meghan and Harry’s] titles — that would be slamming the door firmly shut — but William would. Things will change sooner rather than later. When William is king, there will be firm boundaries. Mark my word.”

Prince William with Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry don't speak.

Meanwhile, another insider said: “You do not monetize the monarchy, it’s just tacky and classless. She could have used her name, Meghan Markle, or even Meghan Sussex, but to promote the page as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? It’s hideous.”

The insider added, “Now, to be fair, King Charles sells his products — jams, jellies and honey, sound familiar? — but they proceeds all go to charity. I sincerely doubt Meghan’s proceeds from her As Ever line or ShopMy page is going to Archewell as opposed to her bank account.”

Photo of King Charles.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Meghan Markle is trying to make the royal family 'cave' to her.

As OK! previously reported, Meghan, 43, has been using her title for the past few years.

While on her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, she corrected pal Mindy Kaling, who told her: "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," the Suits actress explained before detailing how "meaningful" the title is.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle lives in California with Prince Harry and their two kids.

"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children,'" the mom-of-two — who parents her son, Prince Archie, 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with Harry — said. "It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"

In response, Kaling stated: "Now I know. And I love it."

