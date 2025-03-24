Meghan Markle Got Upset 'Vanity Fair' Cover Story Wasn't About Her Philanthropy, Editor Says: She's 'Slightly Adrift on the Facts and Reality'

'Vanity Fair' did a cover story on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance in late 2017.

Less than one year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's romance was exposed to the public, the Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of Vanity Fair's October 2017 issue . However, former editor Graydon Carter revealed Meghan wasn't thrilled about the story since it focused heavily on her relationship with the Spare author instead of her charity work.

In a new interview, Carter revealed the issue was one of his last before retiring.

At the time, he recalled a colleague pitching to do a cover on the mom-of-two: "I said, ‘I have no idea what that is, why should we do a story on her?'"

"She said, ‘Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry,'" his coworker informed him.