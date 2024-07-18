OK Magazine
Prince Harry Intervenes as Meghan Markle Becomes 'Furious' About the Success of King Charles' New Jam

Source: @KRISJENNER/INSTAGRAM, MEGA
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is building American Riviera Orchard, but King Charles' Highgrove fruit preserves are beginning to overshadow the .

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is 'furious' about King Charles' launch, a source said.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex is "furious" about Charles' launch.

"She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market," the source told an outlet. "She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash but Prince Harry is holding her back."

The insider later stated Meghan is "convinced" that Highgrove's most recent promotion is a "deliberate attempt to curb her success."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is working on lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Charles first broke into the organic food industry when he created Duchy Originals in 1990, but Meghan's social media campaign might've accidentally promoted his Highgrove business. OK! previously reported an insider alluded to the Suits star wanting her father-in-law to support her endeavor.

"Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it," a source told an outlet. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval."

"Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing," they added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard has yet to hit retailers.

The pal alleged the mom-of-two wanted the Duke of Sussex to get involved in the drama.

"She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to," they revealed.

"She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help," the source shared.

Source: MEGA

King Charles has been working in the organic food industry since 1990.

Aside from jam and dog biscuits, Meghan is expected to release a wine, but critics on social media attacked the rumored project.

"Imagine going from having one of the largest & most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good..to selling cheap wine as a cash grab. Going from HRH to WTF," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Also, it spells out in the article how bloated the celebrity rose wine market already is and it's filled with more notable, marketable, trusted names than Meghan Markle," another said. "It'll be a shocker if she could actually give Brad Pitt's rosé wine a run for its money. I smell another flop."

Tom Quinn claimed the Duchess of Sussex thinks the online chatter about American Riviera Orchard is too harsh.

"There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned – she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public," Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," he noted.

Sources spoke to New Idea.

