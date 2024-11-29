or
Meghan Markle's Royal Transformation: Exploring Her Evolution From Actress to Duchess

meghan markles transformation
Source: MEGA

Here's a look at Meghan Markle's stunning transition from an actress to a prominent royal duchess.

Nov. 29 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

After having small roles in the industry, Meghan Markle started taking baby steps into the spotlight. She joined Entertainment Tonight's Emmy Party at the Walt Disney Concert Hall following her stint as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.

At the event, the Duchess of Sussex wore her black strapless dress and matching pumps.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's wife graced the red carpet of the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards at the Beverly Hilton in her black, curve-hugging dress and heels.

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Suits alum looked gorgeous in her lacy baby blue dress as she posed for the cameras at an event in West Hollywood, Calif.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan arrived at a Golden Globes Party in her sparkly long-sleeved dress. She paired her outfit with black heels.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Deceit actress rocked her pre-royal fashion — which included a white button-down top and pencil skirt — during the NBCUniversal 2014 Winter Press Tour.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Before her appearance on the Today show, Meghan greeted the media and her fans as she flaunted her beauty in her metallic brown dress with a black belt.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan looked stunning and classy when she attended ELLE's Women in Television Dinner in her bold dress that complemented her red lipstick. She completed her look with black strappy heels.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
As she embraced her royal life, Meghan started wearing more demure outfits during public outings and engagements with Prince Harry.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Stylish and elegant Meghan was spotted rocking her massive coat when she visited a store in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Her style also included a green midi-skirt and high heels.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan showed off her growing baby bump when she visited The National Theatre in London.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan maintained her chic look in her off-shoulder top and wide-leg pants at the 2020 Invictus Games opening ceremony.

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-two, 43, rocked her crepe dress at the Global Citizen Live in New York City.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan opted for a casual style and wore her simple white top and jeans at an event. Her textured-knit cardigan completed her look!

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Boys & Girls Guide to Getting Down star turned people's heads at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, in her simple blazer and belted jumpsuit romper.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan showed off a fresh look during her visit to Colombia with Prince Harry. She wore a crop top, a silk maxi skirt and a watch, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

