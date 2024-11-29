Meghan Markle's Royal Transformation: Exploring Her Evolution From Actress to Duchess
2008
After having small roles in the industry, Meghan Markle started taking baby steps into the spotlight. She joined Entertainment Tonight's Emmy Party at the Walt Disney Concert Hall following her stint as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.
At the event, the Duchess of Sussex wore her black strapless dress and matching pumps.
2011
Prince Harry's wife graced the red carpet of the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards at the Beverly Hilton in her black, curve-hugging dress and heels.
2012
The Suits alum looked gorgeous in her lacy baby blue dress as she posed for the cameras at an event in West Hollywood, Calif.
2013
Meghan arrived at a Golden Globes Party in her sparkly long-sleeved dress. She paired her outfit with black heels.
2014
The Deceit actress rocked her pre-royal fashion — which included a white button-down top and pencil skirt — during the NBCUniversal 2014 Winter Press Tour.
2015
Before her appearance on the Today show, Meghan greeted the media and her fans as she flaunted her beauty in her metallic brown dress with a black belt.
2016
Meghan looked stunning and classy when she attended ELLE's Women in Television Dinner in her bold dress that complemented her red lipstick. She completed her look with black strappy heels.
2017
As she embraced her royal life, Meghan started wearing more demure outfits during public outings and engagements with Prince Harry.
2018
Stylish and elegant Meghan was spotted rocking her massive coat when she visited a store in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Her style also included a green midi-skirt and high heels.
2019
Meghan showed off her growing baby bump when she visited The National Theatre in London.
2020
Meghan maintained her chic look in her off-shoulder top and wide-leg pants at the 2020 Invictus Games opening ceremony.
2021
The mom-of-two, 43, rocked her crepe dress at the Global Citizen Live in New York City.
2022
Meghan opted for a casual style and wore her simple white top and jeans at an event. Her textured-knit cardigan completed her look!
2023
The Boys & Girls Guide to Getting Down star turned people's heads at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, in her simple blazer and belted jumpsuit romper.
2024
Meghan showed off a fresh look during her visit to Colombia with Prince Harry. She wore a crop top, a silk maxi skirt and a watch, which once belonged to Princess Diana.