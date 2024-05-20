Prince Harry Is 'a Spare in His Own Marriage' to Meghan Markle

"I think when he wrote his book about the spare, he didn't think that maybe he would be a spare now," Levin told GB News. "Meghan pushes him, pulls him if she wants to go on if she's bored somewhere, as we saw in footage from Africa."

"She pulls him away and gives him a look and he leaves immediately. He's obviously scared. I think he's very frightened of her," Levin continued. "He loves her to pieces. He wants to please her. But she is a very difficult woman and so it's very hard for him."