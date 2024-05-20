Prince Harry Is 'a Spare in His Own Marriage' to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, but it looks like the Duke of Sussex is playing second fiddle in his union with the Suits star, according to royal expert Angela Levin.
"I think when he wrote his book about the spare, he didn't think that maybe he would be a spare now," Levin told GB News. "Meghan pushes him, pulls him if she wants to go on if she's bored somewhere, as we saw in footage from Africa."
"She pulls him away and gives him a look and he leaves immediately. He's obviously scared. I think he's very frightened of her," Levin continued. "He loves her to pieces. He wants to please her. But she is a very difficult woman and so it's very hard for him."
The Sussexes traveled to Nigeria to enjoy an unofficial tour of the country, and Levin noticed how Meghan stood out in comparison to her husband.
"That was Harry's, that was his star. That's what he'd done very well," she added. "And Meghan's taking it over. She gives the speeches and she stands in front of former and army people who are walking, and she walks on and she gives them the marching orders."
"Well, that's ludicrous because she the last time she did it, she had very, very short shorts on and it was most inappropriate," Levin stated.
Levin critiqued the Sussexes' trip, as it could make things difficult for the royal family.
"King Charles and Prince William know that they're after gaining too much attention and they need to do something about it because it was not a royal visit," Levin explained.
"It was two people who no longer working members of the royal family, and they could make deals or commit themselves to something that would absolutely be dreadful for the royal family to take, and it can put them in very difficult order," she concluded.
Despite Levin's commentary on the duo, the Sussexes gushed over their kids in an interview. OK! previously reported the Archewell Founders chatted about their home life in an interview.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Aside from giving insight into their new reality, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala applauded Meghan's influence after partaking in a panel alongside the Duchess of Sussex.
“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," Okonjo-Iweala stated. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."
Levin spoke to GB News.