How Meghan Markle Offers Rare Glimpses of Kids Archie and Lilibet Without Full Surrender of Family's Privacy

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Meghan Markle gave the public a rare peek inside her family life this Easter, sharing a series of videos featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Posted to Instagram with a simple “Happy Easter!” caption, the clips captured the children running through a sunlit garden, hunting for eggs, and spending time outdoors at their California home. It was the kind of intimate moment royal watchers rarely see, but still carefully framed.

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A Glimpse Without Full Exposure

Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM In the video, Prince Archie was seen painting an egg.

In the footage, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, are seen from a distance or in motion, their faces never fully centered or clearly shown. The result is a fleeting, almost cinematic look at their childhood, joyful but intentionally obscured. The children dash across the lawn with baskets in hand, accompanied by family dogs, while another moment shows Archie decorating an Easter egg. Lilibet, dressed in a pink outfit with bunny ears, was seen running with her flowing red hair catching the light. Other clips showed only the family’s chicken coop. Meghan films from behind or at angles that keep her children’s identities shielded, maintaining a boundary the couple has consistently upheld.

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A Carefully Managed Balance

Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM Princess Lilibet was walking through the garden.

While the imagery feels personal, it is also tightly controlled. The camera lingers on movement, silhouettes, and fleeting expressions rather than clear, lingering close-ups. It’s a strategy that allows Meghan to share glimpses of family life without fully opening it up to scrutiny. That balance has become a defining feature of how Meghan and Prince Harry present their children — offering access, but only on their own terms.

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A Softer Kind of Royal Visibility

Source: MEGA The post reinforced the couple’s privacy-first approach.

The Easter clips also stand in contrast to more traditional royal appearances. There are no formal portraits or public engagements. Prince Harry does not appear in the videos, though the post arrives amid ongoing discussions about potential family visits to the U.K., contingent on security arrangements. Instead, the focus remains squarely on the children’s experience: an egg hunt, time outdoors, and the rhythms of a holiday far removed from royal ceremony.

Why the Rarity Still Matters

Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM The videos kept the children’s faces partially obscured.