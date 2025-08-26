Meghan Markle Slammed for Using Prince Harry’s Royal Title in Birthday Message After Quitting Their Roles in the British Monarchy
Meghan Markle is in hot water with critics after using Prince Harry’s royal title years after leaving the British monarchy.
During Season 2 of her With Love, Meghan series, Meghan spoke with her guest Heather Dorak about how to pack a bag, explaining how she likes to equip herself with items on trips that bring her “joy.”
Meghan Markle Showed Off 'PH40' Hat
As the mom-of-two, 44, unveiled the items in her bag, she revealed a blue baseball cap she had made with the letters “PH40” for her husband’s birthday.
“PH” refers to Prince Harry’s royal title, which the couple seemingly relinquished when they decided to leave the royal family and move to California in 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left as Working Royals in 2020
Leaving the family as working royals caused disruptions for the couple — who married in 2018 — as the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) removed their automatic right to U.K. police security following the decision.
Harry later challenged the decision during a December 2023 hearing, telling the committee he felt “forced to step back” from the royal family due to safety concerns.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Faced Security Concerns
“It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020,” Harry said via a statement read by barrister Shaheed Fatima KC. “The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil.”
The U.K. native continued, “I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”
Police Confirmed Meghan Markle Faced Danger in the U.K.
Neil Basu, former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police, revealed in 2022 that the Suits actress did face genuine threats against her life while she lived in the U.K.
“We had teams investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats,” Basu said in an interview with Channel 4 News. “If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it … the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.”