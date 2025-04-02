Prince Harry Still Has ‘Regrets’ About Leaving Royal Family While Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t Wait to Get Away’

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, made their exit from the British royal family in January 2020. The former senior royals soon relocated to California, where they’d welcome Lilibet, 3, the couple's second child, in 2021.

After they stepped down, Buckingham Palace confirmed their absence in a statement that read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”