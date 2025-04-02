or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Still Has ‘Regrets’ About Leaving Royal Family While Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t Wait to Get Away’

photo of Prince Harry
Source: mega

Prince Harry still has regrets about his royal exit, according to a source.

By:

April 2 2025, Updated 6:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, made their exit from the British royal family in January 2020. The former senior royals soon relocated to California, where they’d welcome Lilibet, 3, the couple's second child, in 2021.

After they stepped down, Buckingham Palace confirmed their absence in a statement that read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry regrets leaving royal family meghan markle couldnt wait get away
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the British royal family in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Since disassociating, Harry and Meghan have made headlines on many occasions, as their exit sparked controversy around the world.

Though the couple appear happy about their decision, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed that Harry likely still thinks about his prior life.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry regrets leaving royal meghan markle couldnt wait to get away
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California with their two children.

Article continues below advertisement

“When it comes to regrets, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] would be inhuman if they didn't feel slight regrets surrounding how they handled departing the U.K., to pastures new," Chard told Fox News Digital.

The famed broadcaster listed the three things Harry likely thinks about, noting that Meghan “couldn’t wait to get away.”

"It will be Harry who has pangs of regret as service as part of the British royal family is all that he knew, and he will be missing certain aspects of his past life, namely the military culture and family unity,” Chard said.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry regrets leaving royal family meghan markle couldnt wait to get away
Source: mega

Helena Chard thinks Prince Harry has three main ‘regrets’ about his royal exit.

Article continues below advertisement

"Prince Harry [also feels] regret that his previous fun and special relationship with Princess Catherine suddenly nosedived. I imagine he felt further regret after hearing Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis,” Chard added.

The expert emphasized how Meghan “doesn't have heartfelt ties to the royal family” and has “little regret as she is not British.”

Chard continued, "Meghan may wonder about what things could have been, but I believe she doesn't look back, [and] is resolute with her decisions.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry likely regrets leaving royal family meghan markle couldnt wait get away
Source: mega

Helena Chard said Meghan Markle ‘couldn't wait’ to leave the royal family.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex detailed how “devastated” he was to resign as patron of Sentebale, a charity he created in 2006 to help the youth of southern Africa affected by HIV and AIDS. The decision came after a rift with Sentebale's chair of the board, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation," Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho expressed in a statement. "These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.