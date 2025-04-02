Prince Harry Still Has ‘Regrets’ About Leaving Royal Family While Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t Wait to Get Away’
Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, made their exit from the British royal family in January 2020. The former senior royals soon relocated to California, where they’d welcome Lilibet, 3, the couple's second child, in 2021.
After they stepped down, Buckingham Palace confirmed their absence in a statement that read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”
Since disassociating, Harry and Meghan have made headlines on many occasions, as their exit sparked controversy around the world.
Though the couple appear happy about their decision, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed that Harry likely still thinks about his prior life.
“When it comes to regrets, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] would be inhuman if they didn't feel slight regrets surrounding how they handled departing the U.K., to pastures new," Chard told Fox News Digital.
The famed broadcaster listed the three things Harry likely thinks about, noting that Meghan “couldn’t wait to get away.”
"It will be Harry who has pangs of regret as service as part of the British royal family is all that he knew, and he will be missing certain aspects of his past life, namely the military culture and family unity,” Chard said.
- Big Moves, Babies, & Family Drama! 5 Bombshell Things That Happened Since Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Left Royal Life
- Royal Drama! From Megxit To Controversial Million-Dollar Deals, A Look At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Shocking Scandals
- 'Nothing Could Sway' Meghan Markle On Decision To Step Back As A Senior Royal, 'She Needed A Voice,' Royal Commentator Says
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Prince Harry [also feels] regret that his previous fun and special relationship with Princess Catherine suddenly nosedived. I imagine he felt further regret after hearing Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis,” Chard added.
The expert emphasized how Meghan “doesn't have heartfelt ties to the royal family” and has “little regret as she is not British.”
Chard continued, "Meghan may wonder about what things could have been, but I believe she doesn't look back, [and] is resolute with her decisions.”
Recently, the Duke of Sussex detailed how “devastated” he was to resign as patron of Sentebale, a charity he created in 2006 to help the youth of southern Africa affected by HIV and AIDS. The decision came after a rift with Sentebale's chair of the board, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation," Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho expressed in a statement. "These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship."