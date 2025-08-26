ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle Reveals a Glimpse of Family Life in Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' — But Not in Their $14.65 Million Montecito Pad! Source: Netflix/YouTube Meghan Markle shared more scenes from her personal life in Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan.' OK! Staff Aug. 26 2025, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

In the new season of With Love, Meghan, Meghan Markle reveals a more personal side of her life, flipping the script from the previous season. "So, today we're starting at my house," Meghan, 44, announced in the fourth episode, which premiered on Tuesday, August 26. "It's happy hour."

The Duchess of Sussex took viewers outdoors, showcasing the expansive backyard she shares with Prince Harry, 40. "The hummingbirds are everywhere. Hummingbird feeders around this time of day, they are just battling for who's at the pub first," she added, inviting fans into the natural beauty surrounding their California home.

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'With Love, Meghan' was filmed in a rental home.

While the interior of their Montecito residence remained off-limits to cameras, Meghan shared a special connection to their outdoor space. "These trees were here before we moved in," she explained. "They're Fuji apples, Anna apples. We make a lot of applesauce, a lot of apple butter and share a lot of apples." Meghan fondly recalled childhood memories tied to cooking with her grandmother, saying, "For me, once we had this plethora of apples, it was, 'Can we bring back some of those small rituals?'"

Source: Netflix The shooting set for 'With Love, Meghan' is near Meghan Markle's home.

Although Harry didn't make an appearance on camera this season, the couple's dogs, Guy and Mia, were featured prominently. "Come on, Mia. Slow and steady, Guy," she said, taking the dogs out for a stroll. Meghan filmed the Netflix series in a rented Montecito home down the street from her real residence.

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," Meghan shared with People in March. She added: "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day."

Source: Netflix; Mega Prince Harry remained off-camera in 'With Love, Meghan.'

In a further glimpse into the couple's daily life, Meghan revealed, "Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that's a lot of people to have in your house!" Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020, relocating to Montecito. While their true home wasn't the backdrop for the show, Meghan emphasized that family remained a priority during production.

Source: Netflix Prince Harry and their children would often visit Meghan Markle on the set of 'With Love, Meghan.'

Source: Netflix Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle worked on crafts in Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan.'