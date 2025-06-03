Meghan Markle Snubbed! 'Popular' A-List Singer Reportedly Turned Down Invite to Appear on Her Netflix Show
Looks like not everyone’s rushing to be part of Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan.
According to insiders, music icon Dolly Parton turned down an invitation to appear on the Duchess of Sussex’s show.
“Her team was livid,” celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield spilled during a recent episode of “The Nerve with Maureen Callahan.”
“Because no, they don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation Q score [and] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle,” she added.
Schofield claimed Markle’s goal was to boost her own image by attaching herself to Parton’s.
“They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in,” she explained.
“Dolly is not only incredibly popular and loved by the general public, but she also is somebody who can float around within these different places,” Schofield continued. “Her team really feels like Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity.”
Even podcast host Maureen Callahan jumped in, calling the almost-collaboration a “spontaneous combustion of good versus evil.” She didn’t hold back either, describing Markle as “a fake royal” in her “fake kitchen.”
They also discussed in the podcast that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé also allegedly declined Markle’s invitation for them to appear on the “Archetypes” podcast.
The former royalty’s lifestyle series debuted on Netflix in March and — despite a wave of criticism online — it was quickly renewed for Season 2.
Some trolls slammed the duchess, calling her “thirsty” for attention, but that didn’t stop several celebs from joining her on-screen. Guests included The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling and her former Suits costar Abigail Spencer.
Still, not all viewers were feeling the love.
Earlier this month, Peloton superstar Cody Rigsby, 37, had no problem sharing his thoughts. While promoting his own new series, Tea Time with Cody, the fitness guru told OK! he couldn’t even finish one episode of Meghan's Netflix show.
"In all honesty, I started to watch it, but it was so bad that I couldn't even watch through it," he confessed. "They're running out of royal money. They've got to figure out a way to pay those bills and the security they need."
While Rigsby may not be a fan of Meghan's show, he’s still into royal drama in general.
"I remember Britney Spears having a crush on Prince Harry and Prince William. There was always this rumor that she might be dating one of them, which I thought was cute," he recalled.