Meghan Markle Snubbed! 'Popular' A-List Singer Reportedly Turned Down Invite to Appear on Her Netflix Show

Dolly Parton reportedly turned down Meghan Markle’s invite to appear on 'With Love, Meghan.'

According to insiders, music icon Dolly Parton turned down an invitation to appear on the Duchess of Sussex’s show.

Looks like not everyone’s rushing to be part of Meghan Markle ’s latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan.

“Because no, they don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation Q score [and] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle,” she added.

Schofield claimed Markle’s goal was to boost her own image by attaching herself to Parton’s.

“They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in,” she explained.

“Dolly is not only incredibly popular and loved by the general public, but she also is somebody who can float around within these different places,” Schofield continued. “Her team really feels like Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity.”