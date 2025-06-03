or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Meghan Markle
OK LogoNEWS

Meghan Markle Snubbed! 'Popular' A-List Singer Reportedly Turned Down Invite to Appear on Her Netflix Show

meghan markle dolly parton snub
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton reportedly turned down Meghan Markle’s invite to appear on 'With Love, Meghan.'

By:

June 3 2025, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Looks like not everyone’s rushing to be part of Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan.

According to insiders, music icon Dolly Parton turned down an invitation to appear on the Duchess of Sussex’s show.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton rejects netflix invite
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle invited Dolly Parton to her Netflix show.

Article continues below advertisement

“Her team was livid,” celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield spilled during a recent episode of “The Nerve with Maureen Callahan.”

“Because no, they don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation Q score [and] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Schofield claimed Markle’s goal was to boost her own image by attaching herself to Parton’s.

“They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in,” she explained.

“Dolly is not only incredibly popular and loved by the general public, but she also is somebody who can float around within these different places,” Schofield continued. “Her team really feels like Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity.”

Article continues below advertisement
cody rigsby slams meghan show
Source: Netflix

The Netflix series was renewed for a second season.

Article continues below advertisement

Even podcast host Maureen Callahan jumped in, calling the almost-collaboration a “spontaneous combustion of good versus evil.” She didn’t hold back either, describing Markle as “a fake royal” in her “fake kitchen.”

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

They also discussed in the podcast that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé also allegedly declined Markle’s invitation for them to appear on the “Archetypes” podcast.

The former royalty’s lifestyle series debuted on Netflix in March and — despite a wave of criticism online — it was quickly renewed for Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle lifestyle series guests
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton turned down Meghan Markle's without hesitation, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Some trolls slammed the duchess, calling her “thirsty” for attention, but that didn’t stop several celebs from joining her on-screen. Guests included The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling and her former Suits costar Abigail Spencer.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, not all viewers were feeling the love.

Earlier this month, Peloton superstar Cody Rigsby, 37, had no problem sharing his thoughts. While promoting his own new series, Tea Time with Cody, the fitness guru told OK! he couldn’t even finish one episode of Meghan's Netflix show.

"In all honesty, I started to watch it, but it was so bad that I couldn't even watch through it," he confessed. "They're running out of royal money. They've got to figure out a way to pay those bills and the security they need."

Article continues below advertisement
with love meghan netflix drama
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's lifestyle show received a lot of backlash.

While Rigsby may not be a fan of Meghan's show, he’s still into royal drama in general.

"I remember Britney Spears having a crush on Prince Harry and Prince William. There was always this rumor that she might be dating one of them, which I thought was cute," he recalled.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.