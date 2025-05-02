Peloton's Cody Rigsby Confesses to Skipping Through Meghan Markle's 'Bad' Netflix Series: 'They're Running Out of Royal Money'

"In all honesty, I started to watch it, but it was so bad that I couldn't even watch through it," he declared. "They're running out of royal money. They've got to figure out a way to pay those bills and the security they need."

Rigsby may not be keen on the Duchess of Sussex, but he does appreciate British culture and follows the royals as much as he can.

"I remember Britney Spears having a crush on Prince Harry and Prince William. There was always this rumor that she might be dating one of them, which I thought was cute," he said.

The cycling coach views the royal family as a "real-life British soap opera" and enjoys grabbing "a bag of popcorn and watch[ing] the drama unfold."