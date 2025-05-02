Peloton's Cody Rigsby Confesses to Skipping Through Meghan Markle's 'Bad' Netflix Series: 'They're Running Out of Royal Money'
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby is not a fan of Meghan Markle.
The fitness phenomenon, 37, asserted that he couldn't even make it through one episode of the royal's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, while speaking to OK! about the brand's new series “Tea Time with Cody."
"In all honesty, I started to watch it, but it was so bad that I couldn't even watch through it," he declared. "They're running out of royal money. They've got to figure out a way to pay those bills and the security they need."
Rigsby may not be keen on the Duchess of Sussex, but he does appreciate British culture and follows the royals as much as he can.
"I remember Britney Spears having a crush on Prince Harry and Prince William. There was always this rumor that she might be dating one of them, which I thought was cute," he said.
The cycling coach views the royal family as a "real-life British soap opera" and enjoys grabbing "a bag of popcorn and watch[ing] the drama unfold."
Royals aside, Rigsby is a fan of London and has traveled to the city frequently over the years through Peloton. When he joined the company in 2014, he traveled to the U.K. to research the fitness scene and recruit talent for the London studio.
He's taking his love of London one step further in a new series on the Peloton platform called "Tea Time with Cody," which combines a traditional cycling class with British entertainment and education.
The first episode features Rigsby with etiquette expert and author of Just Good Manners, William Hanson. The "Tactful Pettiness" host learns British traditions straight from Peloton Studios London, including tea rituals, how to act around the royals and social customs.
"We've turned up the entertainment factor by taking it to a pre-recorded interview where, I, the dumb American, get to learn about British culture and enlighten myself on how I can become more British," Rigsby explained. "It's set up like a normal ride where you're getting a great workout in, but then, instead of just a normal active recovery where we're just jamming to music, [there's] entertainment."
Despite nearly 11 years at Peloton, he has no plans of leaving.
"I feel like everyone always asks, 'What's your five-year plan?' Maybe I'm naive to not have one..." he said. "Of course, nothing lasts forever, but I'm here until I'm ready to not be."
In the meantime, the Dancing With the Stars alum hopes he can get comedian Heather McMahan into the studio to take one of his rides, since he knows she's a fan. As for instructor collabs, he's ready to take the podium alongside one of his U.K. colleagues.
"Perhaps there's something in the works there. You'll have to wait and see," he teased.