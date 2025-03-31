'Awkward' Video of Meghan Markle and Charity Executive Circulates After Prince Harry Is Accused of 'Toxic Behavior'
After charity executive Dr. Sophie Chandauka accused Prince Harry of “toxic behavior,” an awkward video of her and Meghan Markle has resurfaced.
In the clip — which is from the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Fla., in August 2024 — Chandauka is seen next to Harry and Meghan on a step and repeat holding a large trophy.
At first, things seemed pleasant, as Chandauka stood on one side of Harry, while Meghan stood on the other. Things quickly took a turn, as Meghan began angrily telling Chandauka to stand elsewhere.
“You want to come over here?” Meghan continued to ask Chanduaka while motioning for her to stand next to her instead of Harry. She moved, as she awkwardly ducked under the trophy.
In an interview with Sky News, she claimed the organization was not informed Meghan would be present until the last minute.
“We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time [Meghan was coming], but we didn’t,” she said. “And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage. The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me.”
She noted Harry asked her to issue a statement supporting Meghan after the tumultuous interaction, but she refused to, explaining she declined “not because I didn’t care about the Duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes.”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Daily Mail about the interaction between Chandauka and Meghan on March 31, noting it was “awkward” and insisting Meghan suddenly being at the event “caused confusion.”
When Harry revealed he was quitting his Sentebale charity, Chandauka was quick to say the “misogynoir” Harry had himself to blame for leaving.
“Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued,” she said in a statement to The London Times.
She also accused Harry of launching a “damaging attack” that led to her allegedly being harassed and bullied.