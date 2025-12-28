EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad's Hospital Secret Revealed — And How It Could Have Life-Changing Consequence for Their Shattered Relationship Source: MEGA Thomas Markle's relationship with a journalist might hurt any chance he has of reconciling with daughter Meghan Markle, claims a source. Aaron Tinney Dec. 28 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Stricken Thomas Markle Sr.'s closest journalist pal said she wept at his hospital bed as she urged him to prioritize his relationship with his daughter over ties with reporters amid his recent hospitalization in the Philippines. OK! can reveal Caroline Graham, the U.S. editor for a major British newspaper, said she flew from Los Angeles to Cebu after Thomas, 81, was rushed for emergency treatment that ended in him having one of his legs amputated as he fought a blood clot. She described spending days at his hospital bedside, assisting him during a critical period and helping coordinate communication with his estranged Duchess daughter Meghan Markle, 44.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle aren't on the best terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas, a retired Hollywood lighting director, has remained frozen out by his daughter since her marriage to Prince Harry, now 41, in May 2018. Their rift was sparked by Thomas posing for paparazzi photographs ahead of the nuptials – resulting in him missing walking Meghan down the aisle, contributing to a continuing public estrangement. Graham said their friendship, which began during interviews shortly after the wedding, has grown over seven years. She said about how Meghan has reached out to her recovering dad by having a letter delivered to him: "I have only heard one side of the story and, as an impartial journalist, I know there are always two sides. I applaud Meghan for contacting her father. I truly hope her letter opens the door to a rapprochement. I, for one, would be happy to give up a friendship that is the world to me if it means Tom gets back the one thing he has always wanted… Meghan."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle wrote her father a letter.

Article continues below advertisement

Graham added: "Painful as that would be – and we both had tears in our eyes as we discussed it again last week – it would be impossible for him to reconcile with her while having a friend in the media, particularly one in the British press, for which Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his hatred." Hospital sources confirmed Thomas had signed multiple consent forms allowing the delivery of a letter from Meghan, including an agreement to receive correspondence via the U.S. Embassy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's father didn't go to her wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

One source said: "Mr. Markle has been very clear that he wanted to hear directly from his daughter in his time of need. The letter's handover was carefully managed, and he was conscious of maintaining his dignity throughout." The Sussexes' communications team said the presence of a journalist had complicated private contact and was "breaching clear ethical boundaries," according to Graham – who also branded them overly-aggressive. They said in a statement about their decision to use lawyers to deliver Thomas his letter from Meghan: "Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The journalist got backlash for visiting Thomas Markle.