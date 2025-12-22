Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rifts With Their Sick and 'Fragile' Fathers Are Too Deep to Have 'Proper Reconciliations'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are both dealing with their sick fathers at the moment, might never reconcile with their families. Several royal experts divulged to Fox News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' wounds from their respective dads, Thomas Markle and King Charles, are just too broken to heal.

Harry and Meghan Have 'Fragile' Relationships With Their Dads

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are estranged from their fathers.

"I don’t anticipate any proper reconciliation with either of their sick fathers, given the massive rift in both instances," expert Hilary Fordwich said. "Even within royal households, there are differing views among courtiers, but there is unanimity regarding the Sussexes causing stress among all. Therefore, family relationships will remain fragile, at best." Thomas, 81, was brought into a hospital earlier this month to undergo a leg amputation. As for Charles, he was diagnosed with a form of cancer last year. On December 12, the former Prince of Wales revealed "good news" about his illness, saying in a statement that his treatment will be scaled back next year.

Source: MEGA King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Fordwich noted how The Firm is adamant on "preserving the future of the monarchy and stability." Therefore, having trust between Charles, 77, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, is a "huge issue." Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also spoke with the outlet, stating that the Suits star and the retired lighting director "will never reconcile." "Her family sounds appalling. Her half-sister was behind the staged paparazzi photographs, which led to a rift with her father, who has also widely criticized her in the media. That has certainly led to a complete breakdown in their relationship," he scoffed.

Meghan and Her Father's Relationship Broke Down When She Married Harry in 2018

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have deep rifts with their fathers.

"Her relationship with her father — a tragedy for both of them — is nothing short of a mess," Fitzwilliams said. Meghan and Thomas' association came to a screeching halt when she married Harry in 2018. Thomas was accused of staging photos for the media and not being honest about it to Meghan. He did not attend her wedding at Windsor at the time due to heart problems.

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle underwent a leg amputation operation earlier this month.