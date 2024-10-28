Meghan Markle Is 'Unbothered' by Prince William’s Recent Olive Branch to Prince Harry
Prince William is preparing for his future as king, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be included in his plans for the monarchy.
According to royal correspondent Tom Sykes, Harry is “tired” of the royal rift and “would like nothing more than to recover his reputation.”
Despite Harry being on the outs with the royal family, Sykes alluded to the Duchess of Sussex being "unbothered" by the siblings' rivalry.
“The change of reign won’t really affect wife Meghan Markle, who seems quite happy being implacably at war with the British royal family,” Sykes wrote in a report.
In a trailer for Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the prince shared a memory of Princess Diana working at a charity for unhoused civilians, and the prince's mention of the duke was a surprise.
“My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there,” William says in the trailer. “I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.”
“I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect," he continued.
OK! previously reported royal commentator and editor Tina Brown believes William would benefit from Harry's presence amid health crises.
"You've basically got Charles who's got cancer," Brown said on "The Ankler" podcast. "You've got Kate whose been through this terrible cancer bout herself and had to leave the stage for nearly a year and William who's so curtailed by all the sort of anxiety on his shoulder."
"His wife and his father and the whole thing," Brown continued. "They could use a pretty upbeat joyful ambassador to the world, who would be Harry."
In her interview, Ankler alluded to Harry's popularity outshining his brother.
"The problem is they have very much the same problem that I talked about with Princess Diana and Charles, which was known as the upstage problem," Brown continued. "He does upstage William. There's no doubt about it, you know, on the stage."
Currently, William is focused on Kate Middleton's remission instead of his feud with Harry.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
In Harry & Meghan and Spare, the Sussexes attempted to paint the Waleses as harsh figures within the royal family.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
