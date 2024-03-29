King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis 'Plunged' Kate Middleton and Prince William Into Having 'Tremendous Anxiety'
King Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer at the same time, and experts believe the royal health woes are causing the Princess of Wales and Prince William to think about their future in the royal family.
"They've had to deal with an enormous amount," Tina Brown said on CBS Mornings. "Because what people haven't really thought about is the news Charles, the king, has cancer, which came right as her own operation happened, that brings them much closer to the throne."
"Whatever the prognosis is for Charles, he's 75 and he has cancer," Brown continued. "That brings William and Kate far closer to being king and queen. That, I'm told, has plunged them into tremendous anxiety."
The couple is balancing raising their three small children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all while dealing with Kate's condition.
"They're dealing with these two things," Brown explained. "They may be king and queen much quicker than they thought — maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong — and, she has this shocking diagnosis which she never ever thought she would have plus three young children who she has to tell and handle…I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes and they've been trying to juggle it all."
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram with an emotional video after being criticized for editing her Mother's Day photo.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
An insider told an outlet that Charles was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did” after she publicized her health challenges.
Charles "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the spokesperson added. Both Charles and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."
