'Anxious' Prince William Needs Prince Harry's 'Joyful' Spirit as the Prince of Wales Juggles Royal Health Crises and Duties

"You've basically got Charles who's got cancer," royal biographer Tina Brown said on "The Ankler" podcast. "You've got Kate whose been through this terrible cancer bout herself and had to leave the stage for nearly a year and William who's so curtailed by all the sort of anxiety on his shoulder."

"His wife and his father and the whole thing," Brown continued. "They could use a pretty upbeat joyful ambassador to the world, who would be Harry."