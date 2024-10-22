'Anxious' Prince William Needs Prince Harry's 'Joyful' Spirit as the Prince of Wales Juggles Royal Health Crises and Duties
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is strained, but the Duke of Sussex could be what the Prince of Wales needs to navigate while caring for Kate Middleton, King Charles and The Crown.
"You've basically got Charles who's got cancer," royal biographer Tina Brown said on "The Ankler" podcast. "You've got Kate whose been through this terrible cancer bout herself and had to leave the stage for nearly a year and William who's so curtailed by all the sort of anxiety on his shoulder."
"His wife and his father and the whole thing," Brown continued. "They could use a pretty upbeat joyful ambassador to the world, who would be Harry."
Although Harry's approval rating declined in the U.K. when he immigrated to the U.S., his popularity could distract from William's leadership and future reign.
"The problem is they have very much the same problem that I talked about with Princess Diana and Charles, which was known as the upstage problem," Brown continued. "He does upstage William. There's no doubt about it, you know, on the stage."
The Princess of Wales is currently in remission, but Charles is still battling cancer. OK! previously reported royal experts believe Kate is prioritizing her health instead of reconciling with Harry.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all series painted the future queen as being disinterested in befriending the Duchess of Sussex.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
Kate announced in September she finished her chemotherapy, but she is still slowly returning to her public life.
"We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery," he explained. "Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year."
"She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy," Fitzwilliams noted.
Kate has spent the year undergoing cancer treatment and spending time with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Making sure her family is well and happy is her priority," broadcaster Helena Chard stated. "She is also aware that she has to be kind to herself. Having completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment, she is relieved to be undertaking royal duties where possible but realizes that she is not totally out of the woods."
"Prince Harry will want to contact Princess Catherine," Chard claimed. "Prince Harry will be bothered by the silent treatment — and the royal family is aware of this."