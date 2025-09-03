Meghan McCain Faces Major Backlash for 'Mean Girl' Attack on Greta Thunberg's Hair
Meghan McCain is under fire for a harsh comment aimed at Greta Thunberg's appearance.
The conservative commentator, 40, made the remark after Thunberg, 22, shared a video supporting Palestinians. McCain compared Thunberg's haircut to that of Lord Farquaad, the villain from Shrek.
"I refuse to take anyone talking about politics seriously with uneven bangs and this s--- Lord Farquaad hair," McCain wrote on X before deleting the post shortly after.
Critics quickly condemned McCain for her comments.
"I refuse to take anyone talking about politics seriously when they have to use their last name to get them places," one X user responded, referencing her late father, Arizona Senator John McCain.
Another user asked, "Whether you agree with her or not… why the mean girl comment? Surely, you must know what it feels like when someone criticizes your appearance. Do better!"
One more critic noted that a person's appearance doesn't reflect integrity or passion for a cause. "You should delete this. It's beneath even you," they wrote.
Some took the opportunity to recall McCain's own polarizing hairstyles from her time as a co-host on The View.
"Meghan. You are a beautiful woman but let's not forget that we all saw your hair when you were on The View," said one post.
"Look at some of your hairstyles from The View. Awful like your personality," another comment stated.
"Reminds me of not taking you seriously with all those hairstyles you had on The View," another user added lightheartedly.
McCain has yet to comment on the matter.
In February 2021, McCain addressed backlash over her hairstyles and makeup, declaring, "People have a lot to say about me in general but in regards to my hair and makeup… I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting. It's COVID and I just had a baby, let a b---- live!"
When a troll mocked her hair extensions, she fired back, "Can a b----- experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It's the pandemic. I don't have that much to entertain me anymore."
Throughout her time on The View, McCain has consistently responded to criticism about her looks.
In March 2020, she remarked, "I would like to talk about politics and not have every comment be about the way I look and my weight. It makes you feel weird. Men just don't have that problem. Everyone talks about how we look on this show all the time. Can't you just hear what we have to say?"