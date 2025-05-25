NEWS Meghan Trainor Shakes Things Up: Singer Changes Lyrics to Spotlight Her New Body Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor shook things up by changing her lyrics to spotlight and celebrate her recent b--- job.

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor is positively glowing — and it's not just from her newfound confidence! During her show-stopping appearance at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango on May 10, the 31-year-old singer treated fans to a cheeky twist on her classic hit, "All About That Bass," shining the spotlight on her stunning plastic surgery results.

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor gave her hit 'All About That Bass' a cheeky update to highlight her b--- job.

Dressed to impress in a vibrant pink, Carnival-inspired two-piece, Trainor switched up the original lyrics from "Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two," to a bold, "Yeah, it's pretty clear, I got some new boobs."

Just two days later, Trainor flooded her Instagram with a series of Wango Tango snaps, unabashedly flaunting her surgically enhanced chest in a dazzling top that left little to the imagination.

Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram Meghan Trainor flooded her Instagram with a series of Wango Tango snaps.

It was only back in November 2024 that Trainor revealed her plans for b----- augmentation — an empowering move she made after welcoming her sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 22 months. "They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small," she quipped on her "Workin' On It" podcast, describing her assets as "saggy sacks."

"I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit," Trainor confessed while previewing her upcoming tour outfits.

Source: @Meghan Trainor/Youtube Meghan Trainor revealed her plans for b----- augmentation during an episode of the 'Working On It' podcast.

Fast forward four months later, and Trainor couldn't be happier with her decision. "I got my b---- done," she gushed in a March video. "After having two kids, living a healthier lifestyle and losing weight, I'm so obsessed."

She went on to explain: "I've always struggled with loving my b---- before I got them done because they were never even, were always sagging my whole life." Now, thanks to her "smooth silk" b------ implants, she's feeling fabulous! "Honestly, they look and feel amazing," she added with a grin.

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor's journey shows her embracing change and self-love.

Before her transformation, the "Mother" artist opened up about her experience with Botox injections. "Friends and family, I did it, there's nothing I can't do. Example A, I got Ryan to get Botox," she shared during an August 2023 episode of her podcast alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. "I don't need Botox as much as they say. Mine lasts so long, it's great."