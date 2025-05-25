Meghan Trainor Shakes Things Up: Singer Changes Lyrics to Spotlight Her New Body
Pop sensation Meghan Trainor is positively glowing — and it's not just from her newfound confidence! During her show-stopping appearance at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango on May 10, the 31-year-old singer treated fans to a cheeky twist on her classic hit, "All About That Bass," shining the spotlight on her stunning plastic surgery results.
Dressed to impress in a vibrant pink, Carnival-inspired two-piece, Trainor switched up the original lyrics from "Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two," to a bold, "Yeah, it's pretty clear, I got some new boobs."
Just two days later, Trainor flooded her Instagram with a series of Wango Tango snaps, unabashedly flaunting her surgically enhanced chest in a dazzling top that left little to the imagination.
It was only back in November 2024 that Trainor revealed her plans for b----- augmentation — an empowering move she made after welcoming her sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 22 months. "They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small," she quipped on her "Workin' On It" podcast, describing her assets as "saggy sacks."
"I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit," Trainor confessed while previewing her upcoming tour outfits.
Fast forward four months later, and Trainor couldn't be happier with her decision. "I got my b---- done," she gushed in a March video. "After having two kids, living a healthier lifestyle and losing weight, I'm so obsessed."
She went on to explain: "I've always struggled with loving my b---- before I got them done because they were never even, were always sagging my whole life." Now, thanks to her "smooth silk" b------ implants, she's feeling fabulous!
"Honestly, they look and feel amazing," she added with a grin.
Before her transformation, the "Mother" artist opened up about her experience with Botox injections. "Friends and family, I did it, there's nothing I can't do. Example A, I got Ryan to get Botox," she shared during an August 2023 episode of her podcast alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. "I don't need Botox as much as they say. Mine lasts so long, it's great."
In addition to her facelift and injectables, Meghan has been radiating confidence after her drastic weight loss journey, attributed to Mounjaro. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she proudly declared on Instagram. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."