Meghan Trainor Spills Weight-Loss Secrets: Mounjaro, Muscle Gains and Motherhood
Meghan Trainor got fans talking w over her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation in 2025, leaving many to wonder how she did it.
While Trainor hasn't disclosed her exact weight loss figures, she previously shared that she shed a remarkable 60 pounds after welcoming her first son, Riley, in 2021. The couple later celebrated the arrival of their second son, Barry, in July 2023.
Fortunately for her supporters, the "All About That Bass" singer is an open book about her health and fitness journey.
Trainor earlier confirmed she used Mounjaro, a diabetes medication that's become a popular off-label weight loss drug.
The songstress candidly shared her journey, saying, "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."
On the April 10 episode of her "Workin' On It" podcast, along with husband Daryl Sabara, the singer opened up further about her decision to try Mounjaro.
- Meghan Trainor Finally Cops to Using Weight-Loss Drug Amid Shocking Transformation: 'I Feel Great'
- Meghan Trainor Reveals She and Husband Daryl Sabara Are Taking Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro Together
- Meghan Trainor Says 'Science Is the Secret' to Her Dramatic Weight Loss Amid Ozempic Accusations: 'I'm Trying to Biohack My Body'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We did 75 Hard after [our son] Riley was born and, man, did we crush," the actor remarked.
The artist chimed in, "Then, we heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," emphasizing she has "no shame" in her choice.
Trainor and Sabara have been fitness partners in crime for years, sharing their gym sessions with fans via trainers Rebecca Stanton and Bella Maher.
Trainor, who has always valued fitness, ramped up her commitment in 2024 while preparing for her tour. "I was like, 'I am training for the Olympics, OK?' I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I'm dancing and singing. I don't wanna be so winded," she declared.
She also told Women's Health of her interests in lifting weights, adding that it "doesn't make you big and bulky."