PHOTOS Meghann Fahy Dazzles in Low-Cut Dress Alongside 'Drop' Costar Brandon Sklenar at L.A. Premiere: Photos Source: MEGA Meghann Fahy stunned on the red carpet.

Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar dropped by for a photo moment together. The costars took the black carpet side-by-side on Tuesday, April 8, to celebrate the premiere of their upcoming thriller, Drop.

Source: MEGA Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar took to the black carpet to celebrate their new film, 'Drop.'

The Emmy-nominated actress, 34, exuded effortless glamour in a cream-colored sequin gown that exposed her cleavage. She kept her hair and makeup simple, sweeping her strands back in a sleek bun with a subtle pink lip. Sklenar, 34, sported a dark gray blazer and trousers paired with brown loafers. In addition to smiling for the camera with her leading man, Fahy also posed holding a phone case with the mysterious eyes from the film poster on it.

Source: MEGA Meghann Fahy plays a widowed single mom in 'Drop.'

The Drop actors weren't the only celebrities who came out to celebrate the premiere, as Joey King took to the black carpet wearing a plunging black minidress and tights. Phoebe Dynevor was also in attendance to support her fiancé, Cameron Fuller, who produced the film. The Bridgerton star kept things classy in a white, long-sleeve gown from Louis Vuitton, while the producer was donned in a sleek black suit.

Source: MEGA Brandon Sklennar plays a photographer and the love interest, Henry, in 'Drop.'

Drop follows the story of Violet (Fahy), a widowed single mother who takes a chance on a first date with a new man named Henry (Sklenar). What she doesn't realize is that her romantic outing will soon become a nightmare, as she is given a daunting ultimatum: kill Henry, or a mysterious hooded figure will murder her son and sister. Throughout Violet and Henry's date at a fancy restaurant, she is threatened by a series of "drops" ordering her to do the murderer's dirty work, whether destroying her date's camera's SD card or even pouring poison into Henry's drink.

Source: MEGA Joey King showed her support at the 'Drop' premiere.

Violet is at a crossroads of whether to kill her date, whom she sees potential with, or lose her family for good. As she navigates the restaurant while obeying the messenger's wishes, everyone is a suspect — the waiter, the bartender, the piano player and the dozens of guests dining. The movie is already getting rave reviews, with a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Source: MEGA Phoebe Dynevor took the red carpet to celebrate her fiancé, Cameron Fuller, who produced 'Drop.'