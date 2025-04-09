or
Meghann Fahy Dazzles in Low-Cut Dress Alongside 'Drop' Costar Brandon Sklenar at L.A. Premiere: Photos

Source: MEGA

Meghann Fahy stunned on the red carpet.

April 9 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar dropped by for a photo moment together.

The costars took the black carpet side-by-side on Tuesday, April 8, to celebrate the premiere of their upcoming thriller, Drop.

drop premiere meghan fahy
Source: MEGA

Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar took to the black carpet to celebrate their new film, 'Drop.'

The Emmy-nominated actress, 34, exuded effortless glamour in a cream-colored sequin gown that exposed her cleavage. She kept her hair and makeup simple, sweeping her strands back in a sleek bun with a subtle pink lip.

Sklenar, 34, sported a dark gray blazer and trousers paired with brown loafers.

In addition to smiling for the camera with her leading man, Fahy also posed holding a phone case with the mysterious eyes from the film poster on it.

drop premiere meghan fahy
Source: MEGA

Meghann Fahy plays a widowed single mom in 'Drop.'

The Drop actors weren't the only celebrities who came out to celebrate the premiere, as Joey King took to the black carpet wearing a plunging black minidress and tights.

Phoebe Dynevor was also in attendance to support her fiancé, Cameron Fuller, who produced the film. The Bridgerton star kept things classy in a white, long-sleeve gown from Louis Vuitton, while the producer was donned in a sleek black suit.

Meghann Fahy & Brandon Sklennar
Source: MEGA

Brandon Sklennar plays a photographer and the love interest, Henry, in 'Drop.'

Drop follows the story of Violet (Fahy), a widowed single mother who takes a chance on a first date with a new man named Henry (Sklenar). What she doesn't realize is that her romantic outing will soon become a nightmare, as she is given a daunting ultimatum: kill Henry, or a mysterious hooded figure will murder her son and sister.

Throughout Violet and Henry's date at a fancy restaurant, she is threatened by a series of "drops" ordering her to do the murderer's dirty work, whether destroying her date's camera's SD card or even pouring poison into Henry's drink.

Joey King
Source: MEGA

Joey King showed her support at the 'Drop' premiere.

Violet is at a crossroads of whether to kill her date, whom she sees potential with, or lose her family for good. As she navigates the restaurant while obeying the messenger's wishes, everyone is a suspect — the waiter, the bartender, the piano player and the dozens of guests dining.

The movie is already getting rave reviews, with a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Phoebe Dynevor & Cameron Fuller
Source: MEGA

Phoebe Dynevor took the red carpet to celebrate her fiancé, Cameron Fuller, who produced 'Drop.'

Despite the film's emphasis on emerging technology and AirDrop, Fahy does not see herself as tech savvy.

"I remember having a screen name and stuff way back then. I don't have TikTok or any of that stuff now," the former White Lotus star told Jimmy Kimmel on a Tuesday, April 8, talk show appearance. She recalled her former AOL username, "ABERGIRL1310," based on her desire to be an Abercrombie model.

"I really wanted to be on one of those bags," she said. "They had models that had freckles, and I didn't really like my freckles when I was a kid. I thought, 'Well, Abercrombie loves them.' They never called."

